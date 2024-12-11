This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

If Spotify Wrapped is any indication of success, women have ruled the music charts in 2024. From Charli XCX’s “Brat” to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” this year’s listeners have gravitated toward powerful anthems created by female artists.

Eight of the top ten most-streamed albums this year were made by women. This overwhelming success may be tied to how these songs empower their listeners through relatable lyrics and compelling vibes. But what exactly makes these tracks so addictive, resonating deeply with audiences?

Empowerment takes many forms, and this year’s top female artists each brought their unique focus to the table. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, for example, explored themes of self-love and independence in tracks like Grande’s “Yes, and?” and Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Meanwhile, artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX delved into expressions of sexuality with hits such as Carpenter’s “Bed Chem,” Roan’s “Naked in Manhattan” and XCX’s “Guess.” Despite their differences, all of these songs became viral sensations, showing the universal appeal of female empowerment through music.

On college campuses, students have embraced these empowering tracks as a way to cope with daily stress and boost their confidence.

“I like listening to music to relax or to feel good and happy, and I think empowering music does a great job of that,” said Eliana Penley, a first-year English major. “Female artists are able to make songs with really strong feelings and emotions that relate to me and make me feel more confident.”

Other students reflected on how female empowerment in music has been a consistent force over the past decade.

Jules Woody, a first-year psychology major, praised the lyrical depth of artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

“There’s something beautiful and special about the way female artists speak to young girls through their lyrics,” Woody said.

Songs like Beyoncé’s “Run the World” and Swift’s “Shake It Off,” released during the childhoods of many students have left a lasting impression with their empowering messages.

The trajectory of women’s success in music this decade is undeniable.

“I love how women who are successful in the music industry inspire so many people,” said Sydney Engler, a first-year psychology major.

As 2024 comes to a close, it is clear that female artists continue to shape the musical landscape, creating anthems that uplift, inspire and connect with listeners worldwide.