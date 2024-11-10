WHAT’S NEW IN OUTER BANKS: SEASON FOUR PART TWO REVIEW AND OUTLOOK ON SEASON FIVE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Spoiler Alert: includes details of any episode from the show prior to season four part two

Just released on Nov. 7, part two of “Outer Banks” season four was a shocker. Loaded up with a million twists and a wildly unexpected adventure, the writers of the show hit us yet again with an amazing end to a season. And, newly released information has come out from Netflix, saying that there will be a fifth and final season to this series.

Coming off the end of season four part one, the group is feeling defeated from the race of finding a sought-after amulet, but their adventure continues. Part one left off when Luke, J.J.’s “father,” admits to not being his biological dad after all.

Instead, Luke filled in for J.J.’s biological parents, Chandler Goff and Larissa Genrette. But in part two, that story only gets deeper and more complicated being intertwined with the teenagers’ race to the blue crown.

These kids never seem to get out of trouble, leaving chaos in many places they go and attracting the cops no matter what town, or even what country, they are in.

It is safe to say, all the “Outer Banks” viewers will be on the edge of their seats by the end of season four, with a shocking tragedy to finish it. However, one of the main actors did come out to say that the ending tragedy “set up the future of OBX.”

Despite Netflix not yet releasing the premiere date for season five, we know it is coming, even if it may be the last one. In a letter shared to the public from the creators, they say “Season 5 will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

Every television series must end at some point, and unfortunately for the “Outer Banks” cast and viewers, the end is coming up soon. Luckily, part two of season four left us with massive questions and anticipation, with a whole new adventure and revenge plot awaiting in season five.

The show is not simply about adventure, each character has their own deep rooted storyline that makes them who they are. This aspect is something the writers never seem to miss, surpassing all expectations in season four.

It has been seven years of production for everyone working on the show, and they do not disappoint. Each time they produce a season for us, it has blown viewers away. Over the years, the show has spent 27 weeks being in the global Top 10 English TV List, a list that is in no way easy to earn a spot on, let alone hold one.

The creators have really made something special here, they even said they have “always known from the beginning what the last scene would be.” So now, we just have to wait and see if that last scene lives up to what they have built already.