This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The dress code for this year’s Met Gala, which will be held on May 6, is “The Garden of Time,” which goes hand-in-hand with the exhibit’s theme, “Sleeping Beauty: Awakening Fashion.”

The pieces on display will reach back centuries and some are so delicate that they can never be worn again. The exhibit will be separated into three sections: land, sea and sky.

“I would like to see really good archival pulls. This is such a good opportunity to really pay homage to past looks or certain designers that really fit the theme,” said Kayla Allen, associate social media editor at Who What Wear.

The theme should encourage guests to play into the “garden” aspect.

“I think just very obviously we’re going to see florals, because of how delicate these pieces are, I also think we’re going to see light fabrics, maybe satin,” said Angelica Zdzienicki, associate social media strategist for Who What Wear.

This year’s hosts are Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

Zendaya is a Louis Vuitton ambassador, which means that it’s possible that she will arrive in a look from the designer brand. Recently, she wore a Louis Vuitton dress at the Paris premiere of her newest movie, Challengers.

As for the brands that would fit the theme well and could potentially be represented by many attendees, Zdzienicki and Allen predicted early Schiaparelli, Loewe’s Anthurium collection and Stella McCartney.

“It feels like she’s [Stella McCartney] hot again, at least for my style. So I’m excited to see if she’s going to be there, what she’s going to do and what she’s going to style,” said Zdzienicki.

“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline donned the designer at last year’s Met Gala.

“I would love to see Viktor and Rolf because I feel like they’re so experimental and something custom could be really cool,” said Allen.

Viktor and Rolf came out with a sleep-inspired line in 2005 and some have predicted that an attendee could wear a very literal interpretation of the exhibit’s theme.

The looks for the Met Gala tend to be unique, but either hit the nail on the head or miss the mark completely. Nonetheless, seeing how guests interpret the theme can be entertaining.

“It’s like a holiday honestly, especially now working in fashion,” said Zdzienicki.