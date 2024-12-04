TV Episodes to watch this holiday season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

A festive spirit is beginning to linger as each day gets closer to winter break and the start of the holiday season. By the time finals season comes to a close, the need to cozy up on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate and a good show will be much desired.

Here are some beloved and feel-good holiday-themed episodes of television to stream this time of year:

“The Best Chrismukkah Ever,” The O.C. (Season 1, Episode 13)

It is Ryan Atwood’s (Ben McKenzie) first holiday season with the Cohen family in Orange County and Seth (Adam Brody) attempts to get him into the spirit. Seth is enthusiastic about his family’s celebration of “Chrismukkah,” as his mom is Christian and his dad is Jewish.

With few good childhood memories of the holidays, Ryan embraces the Cohen’s tradition. This iconic episode makes viewers feel like they are at home celebrating with the Cohens in Newport Beach.

Available to stream on: Hulu, Max, Disney+

“Roman Holiday,” Gossip Girl (Season 1, Episode 11)

“Gossip Girl” has its fair share of holiday episodes, yet “Roman Holiday” manages to capture the holiday spirit as well as the class drama, however unrealistic, that accompanies the season. Filled with romantic gestures between Serena (Blake Lively) and Dan (Penn Badgley) and tensions culminating amongst the Waldorf family at their holiday party, this episode is a “Gossip Girl” classic. Plus, the high-end holiday fashions and decorations of the Upper-East depict a luxurious celebration of the holiday season.

Available to stream on: Netflix, Max, Tubi

“Extraordinary Merry Christmas,” Glee (Season 3, Episode 9)

Filled with holiday hits like “All I Want For Christmas is You,” “Let it Snow” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” this “Glee” episode is a holiday classic. The New Directions are invited to perform a Christmas TV special for their local PBS station.

Artie Abrams (Kevin McHale) directs the event and pays homage to the “Star Wars Holiday Special” and “The Judy Garland Christmas Show” by making the special in black and white. The students sing holiday hits on the “Glee Holiday Spectacular” and later perform at the homeless shelter to give back to the community. While maintaining the show’s comedic nature, this episode’s music and themes encapsulates the holiday season.

Available to stream on: Hulu, Disney+

“Holidaze,” Grey’s Anatomy (Season 6, Episode 10)

Taking place over the course of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, the doctors face a number of long-term challenges: Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) argues with her father regarding her divorce, Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) argue over Mark’s daughter staying with them, and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) experience tensions in their relationship.

However, comfort is found during the Christmas Eve dinner at Meredith’s house where the doctors come together for a meal. Packed with emotional moments and character development, the medical crew brings the holiday spirit to the screen.

Available to stream on: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+

“The Treasure of Serena Madre,” Gossip Girl (Season 3, Episode 11)

Yes, another “Gossip Girl” episode. The holiday season on the Upper East Side is truly unmatched. This episode takes place during Thanksgiving and has garnered widespread popularity on social media for its dinner scene. The Van Der Woodsen Thanksgiving dinner hosts a number of unexpected guests who all seem to have drama with each other. As the drama unfolds guests abruptly depart from the table as “Watcha Say” by Jason Derulo plays in the background. Would it be Thanksgiving dinner without family drama?

Available to stream on: Netflix, Max, Tubi