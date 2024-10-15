This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As Halloween approaches and we enter spooky season, many of us find ourselves searching for the perfect scary movie. Here are my top 10 horror movies to watch this October. I hope you find a movie that you enjoy and get into that spooky mood!

10. “Midsommar” (2019)

Grieving her family, Dani (Florence Pugh) travels to a Swedish town with her boyfriend and his friends. They start to witness disturbing rituals and encounters, making them question their safety. This is a film that will captivate you to the end as you question who will make it out.

9. “Ready or Not” (2019)

On the night of her wedding, Grace (Samara Weaving) finds herself playing hide and seek with her bizarre in-laws. As the family fun begins, Grace realizes this is no average game and her life may be at risk. While this is a creepy horror, it will have you laughing nonetheless.

8. “Smile” (2022)

Rose (Sosie Bacon), a psychiatrist, finds herself haunted after a traumatic experience with one of her patients. As she lives through a nightmare, Rose desperately fights for a way out. This graphic film is undeniably creepy with its frightening smiles.

7. “Hereditary” (2018)

As a family deals with the loss of their grandmother, they learn more about the truth of their ancestry. Horrifying events start to unfold and they lose control over the life they once knew. This is a film about grief and will leave you questioning the deeper meaning of every scene.

6. “Run” (2020)

Diane (Sarah Paulson) and her disabled daughter, Chloe (Kiera Allen), have a tight-knit relationship. As Chloe becomes independent, she realizes her mother may have some haunting secrets she does not want getting out. This film contains scenes that will make you jump and gasp and leave your stomach churning.

5. “Pearl” (2022)

Pearl (Mia Goth) is a girl who dreams of becoming a famous star, hopeful to escape the lonely life on her family’s farm. Becoming desperate, her mental state deteriorates and horrifying events begin to unfold. Pearl’s character complexity was phenomenal and this creepy film will leave you incredibly satisfied.

4. “Longlegs” (2024)

Agent Harker (Maika Monroe), an FBI agent during the 90s, is assigned a tragic murder case. As she uncovers the truth, Harker realizes she may be more connected to the killing than she had initially thought. With each scene packed with thrill, this crime film constantly had me on the edge of my seat.

3. “Get Out” (2017)

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is traveling with his girlfriend to visit her family in New York. He finds himself in multiple strange encounters, making him think the family has more secrets than meets the eye. This groundbreaking film is a must-watch for anyone interested in horror.

2. “Talk To Me” (2022)

A group of teens discover they can speak to spirits through a disturbing model hand. It is all fun and games until events take a turn for the worst, putting their safety at risk. This film had some incredibly scary scenes, but was undeniably entertaining. The shocking ending will leave you wanting more.

1. “Us” (2019)

The Wilsons, a family of four, are vacationing in California. They come face to face with scarier versions of themselves, a family with deadly intentions to take the Wilson’s place in society. This is a horrifying film with terrifying twists that will likely urge you to sleep with the lights on.

I hope you were able to pick a film to watch on a cozy autumn night. Happy Halloween!