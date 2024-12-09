Tips for apartment hunting at UMD this Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Are you a transfer student joining the University of Maryland this spring? Or are you studying abroad at UMD from an international institution? If so, you must be looking for a place to stay during your semester!

Staying close to campus can help you better assimilate and be more involved with campus life. Finding housing can be an intimidating process, but here is a guide that may help your search.



This database is a goldmine for housing hunting. This service is officially owned by UMD (in partnership with Apartments.com) and allows independent subleasers and sometimes on-campus as well to list their properties. The database is really user-friendly to use, as you can set filters on various restrictions, including the type of lease and the price range you are looking for. Additionally, you can easily contact leasers via email or phone number, and curate a saved list of your favorite properties.

Facebook Community Groups

If you are looking to lease with someone or get a good idea of known housing areas around campus, this may be a good place to start. It can also be useful if you want to make a community announcement with your leasing expectations, and have potential leasers who can reach out to you.

Leasers usually post informal announcements about their property, along with pictures, and you can reach out to them via DM or their provided contact information.

The only downside is that there may be several scammers in some groups, so it is important to be vigilant and ensure that the leaser is reliable before starting the official leasing process .



Some potential community groups you can join are:

Maryland of University（UMD）housing and sublease

University of Maryland-UMD off Campus Housing Looking Room Rentals Roommate

UMD College Park Looking Housing, Room Rentals, Sublets & Roommate-Maryland

Ask Around!

Though this might seem the most obvious, it is the best way to lead your search. If you know someone on campus, it is worth a shot to ask them if they have any friends who might be leasing in the upcoming semester. It can be a very trustworthy and secure way to rent, especially if you are sceptical about leasing through an independent leaser.



It is easy to get overwhelmed when looking for an apartment.There are several properties around campus, and using these resources to help guide you in your process might help you find your perfect home!