The Ultimate Guide to Fall Festivities In and Around College Park

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

October is here and College Park offers a wide range of activities and events to cross off your fall bucket list. From football to farms and frights, this is the perfect opportunity to try new things and embrace the changing of the seasons. Mark your calendars for some events you do not want to miss this fall!

Join the fun at Hornbake Plaza on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Terp Thon will be hosting a Fall Fest full of festivities and fun! Fall Fest will feature flower bouquet making, pumpkin painting, games and more. If you are looking for that classic fall festival vibe, this is the place to be!

The City of College Park’s annual College Park Day festival will be on Oct. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. at the College Park Aviation Museum and Airport. This signature event will feature live music, food and free museum entry. This can be a great way to get off campus and enjoy the fall fun College Park has to offer.

Located at the Adele H. Stamp Student Union on Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Student Entertainment Events, the Division of Student Affairs and the Alumni Association will kick off homecoming weekend with live music, games, inflatables, prizes and more! This event is the perfect way to spend a fall evening filled with food and fun. The night will conclude with a fireworks show you do not want to miss.

Get ready to show your Terp pride at the Homecoming game against the University of Southern California on Oct. 19 at SECU Stadium! Even if you are not an avid football fan, students would not want to miss out on all the game day excitement. Tailgating, dressing up in red, taking photos in the student section and cheering on Maryland all make for an amazing game day experience. You can also head to the Yahentamitsi dining hall afterwards for a post game bite to eat.

If you are looking for a Halloween thrill, head to Stamp on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the SEE haunted house. Grab your friends and prepare to navigate the creepy corridors and jump-scares. This is a must-do Halloween event that promises to create unforgettable memories!

For the ultimate fall experience, Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, Md. is home to all things autumn. Located about 40 minutes from campus, this charming farm makes it worth the drive. Admission is free on weekdays, making it an affordable outing for you and friends. The pick-your-own pumpkin patch is perfect for some pumpkin carving, painting or baking. Additionally, you can also book private bonfires after hours – an ideal way to spend time with friends on a crisp Autumn night!

Markhoff’s Haunted Forest in Dickerson, Md. is the perfect spot for thrill-seeking students. Although this attraction is about one hour from campus, the haunted forest trail, haunted town, and cursed village with food, beverages, merchandise, games and entertainment makes the journey worth it!