BY AVA ZOTOLLO

This has truly been the year for trending products, and it is no different in the beauty industry. No makeup routine is complete without a lip product and throughout this year we have seen one after another going viral across social media. Here are 10 of the most popular lip products we have seen in 2024.

Summer Fridays took the beauty industry by storm with its Lip Butter Balm. These balms are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and the packaging is fully recyclable. They are keeping the environment clean and our lips hydrated. Summer Fridays won the Allure Best of Beauty Award for the Best Lip Balm, the Harpers Bazaar Skincare Award, and Self Magazine Health Beauty Award for Best Overall Lip Balm for the Vanilla shade. Their ratings range from 4.6 to 4.8 stars on the Summer Fridays Website, with nine shades currently available.

Tower 28 specializes in products for sensitive skin and its lip treatment has gained immense popularity with its lip mask and tint combination. It is vegan, cruelty-free, clinically-proven, recyclable and dermatologist-approved to ensure clean and safe beauty. They average 4.8 stars on the Tower 28 website, with six shades currently available.

Olehenriksen’s lip treatment has been a best selling product this year. It is clinically tested, cruelty-free, paraben-free, good for dryness, anti-aging and treats loss of firmness. Olehenriksen won the PEOPLE’s Beauty Awards for the Best Lip Treatment and the Allure Best of Beauty Award. They average 4.6 stars on the Olehenriksen website, with four shades currently available.

Laneige has been known for its lip mask and now its balm has taken flight. The balm is paraben-free, phthalates-free, sulfate-free, vegan, gluten-free and good for dryness with a high shine finish to hydrate and soften as an addition to their best selling lip mask. They average 4.7 stars on the Laneige website, with nine shades currently available.

Hailey Bieber’s skincare company Rhode has blown up this year, especially her Lip Tint. It is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and has recyclable packaging. The Lip Tint won the Vogue Beauty Awards for the Modern Make-Up Must Have, and the Byrdie Beauty Awards for Best Tinted Lip Balm. Rhode has even released phone cases that hold the Lip Tint, which are blowing up on social media. They average 4.3 stars on the Rhode Skin website, with four shades currently available.

Honorable Mentions:

In 2024, thousands of trendy lip products hit the market. These 10 in particular became extremely popular, and for good reason. You truly could not go wrong with a single one.