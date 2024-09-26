The coziest “Gilmore Girls” episodes to binge this fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Renowned for its fall feel, featuring mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Blede) in their small town of Stars Hollow, the TV series “Gilmore Girls” has begun to make its annual appearance in the lives of those who crave a cozy show. If you are looking for an appropriately seasonal escape from your schoolwork, dive into these four fall-filled episodes.

Kiss and Tell (S1 E7)

This episode starts off strong with a cold opening on a stroll through the pumpkin-covered town square in Stars Hollow, giving you that immediate fall feel. Lorelai’s sweater and leather jacket combo only adds to the scene. Throughout the episode, we see red, yellow and orange fall decor all around town. Plus, classic seasonal outfits on both leading ladies as they sip coffee at Luke’s Diner and have an awkward but wholesome movie night with Rory’s current love interest.

The Bracebridge Dinner (S2 E10)

Although this episode is set during the winter, the characters’ festive gathering and cozy jackets are just the things to get you into the fall spirit. When a big travel group meant to stay at Lorelai’s inn suddenly cancels their visit, she organizes a performative dinner party for the vibrant townspeople of Stars Hollow. Horse-drawn carriage rides and a hearty meal with loved ones (and, of course, a healthy dose of drama) create a homey atmosphere, perfect to ease your transition into the colder months.

A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving (S3 E9)

As self-proclaimed world-champion eaters, Lorelai and Rory take on four Thanksgiving meals. Both in their long peacoats, this duo will give you all the fall energy you could need as they traverse across town, bringing you with them to observe all manner of fall decorations and cozy festivities. Autumnal vibes are strong throughout the episode, although a spat at Lorelai’s parents’ house puts a temporary damper on the fun.

Ted Koppel’s Big Night Out (S4 E9)

This episode features a staple college experience during the fall season: a football game! Rory, Lorelai and Lorelai’s parents attend the Harvard vs. Yale game, a big event for this Yale-enthused family. With Rory in her iconic white, cable knit sweater plus sweatshirts and tailgates as far as the eye can see, this episode is just what you need to get in the mood to cheer on your favorite football team this fall.

For best results, grab a fall-inspired drink, curl up under your favorite blanket and enjoy a cozy fall day with the Gilmore girls on Netflix. Happy watching!