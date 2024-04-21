“The Boys” is back for Season 4

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

“The Boys” season 4 is back to save the world.

The series will hit Amazon Prime Video in June. For those who may not have heard of “The Boys” it is a television franchise based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series of the same name, and is considered a brutal parody of the superhero genre of DC and Marvel.

This season will be the continuation of season 3; Victoria works her way up to the presidency, Billy Butcher only has months to live and the Boys are figuring out how to work with each other without secrecy.

Some Familiar Actors that You Might Recognize

If it is your first time watching this series, you may recognize some familiar faces.

The season will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Morgan is best known for his role as John Winchester from the popular series “Supernatural.” Meanwhile, Crawford is known for his iconic role as Nate Archibald in the television series, “Gossip Girl.”

Will this be the end of The Boys?

“The Boys” has been in production since May 2018 in Toronto, but in February, the superhero series creator, Eric Kripke, said this will not be the series finale and that there is more to come.

“Cause you’re asking! We’ve been shooting since late August. I’m here to prep and direct the season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! M2ost importantly, S4 premieres…at some point in the future in our discernible reality,” said Kripke.Recently, Kripke provided major updates on the progress of the upcoming season. He confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that season 4 of “The Boys” is “completely, totally, absolutely done,” and will air on June 13.