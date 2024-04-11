The Beauty of the National Cherry Blossom Festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Original photo by Bella Decrescenzo

The National Cherry Blossom Festival brings people from around the world to Washington, D.C. to see blooming cherry blossom trees, live music, events, and food vendors.

The festival commemorates the anniversary of Japan gifting cherry blossoms to the United States in 1912. This sign of peace and friendship reaches full bloom every spring, where visitors watch in awe as the beautiful gift blooms.

The 2024 festival began March 20 and will continue through April 14. The festival has many events throughout the four weeks, including the Pink Tie Party, the Blossom Kite Festival and Petalpalooza.

The Pink Tie Party took place on March 15 and brought guests together to drink cocktails and eat food from a variety of Washington D.C.’s restaurants in their best pink cocktail party outfits.

The Blossom Kite Festival, which occurred on the Washington Monument Grounds on March 30, included performances from professional kite fliers, kite making competitions for kids and adults and live music.

On April 6, Petalpalooza brought family-friendly activities, art and entertainers to the Capitol Riverfront. Petalpalooza ended with the Official National Cherry Blossom Festival Fireworks Show.

In addition to these events, visitors can continue to enjoy live music at the Tidal Basin Welcome Area & ANA Stage as they walk around the Tidal Basin and observe the blooming cherry blossom trees. Over the course of the festival, this stage hosts a variety of singers, bands, and dance groups.

Original photo by Bella Decrescenzo

Along with listening to live music, daily visitors can purchase food and beverages from stands and food trucks also located at the Tidal Basin Welcome Area & ANA Stage. The food trucks and stands serve a wide range of foods, including pizzas, sandwiches, ice cream and slushies.

Visitors can also look forward to the festival’s final event, the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 13. The parade will take place on Constitution Avenue and will feature a variety of marching bands, performers, characters and singers.

While the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival is coming to an end, it’s been announced that the 2025 National Cherry Blossom Festival will take place March 20 to April 13, so there will be many opportunities for visitors to experience the beauty of the festival in the years to come!