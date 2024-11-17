Terps-giving: What UMD students are looking forward to during this Thanksgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As the leaves continue to fall and the autumn season gears up, a family favorite holiday approaches: Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is unique to each person, whether that be because of specific family recipes, fun activities or traditions that make this holiday extra special. Since this holiday is all about food, some University of Maryland Terps shared different dishes they are looking forward to eating on their Thanksgiving.

Katelyn Fisher, a freshman journalism major, is looking forward to her grandma’s stuffing. The recipe, created by her great grandmother, includes her family’s homemade sausage that they make each year in Pennsylvania. Fisher said her family cooks it inside of the turkey each year.

It has become a personal fan favorite throughout the family and it’s not a complete Thanksgiving without it,” Fisher said.



“My favorite meal is definitely my family’s homemade antipasto,” said Tony Colosi, a freshman enrolled in the college of letters and sciences. Colosi explains it as a salad with an assortment of meats, cheeses and vegetables on top.

“We make it every Thanksgiving morning,” said Colosi. “We wake up, put it together, and bring it to our big family gathering. It’s just the best dish ever.”

Kira Ivarsdottir, a freshman journalism major, is excited to make her grandma’s cranberry jelly with her. The jelly includes different fruit juices, as well as cranberry and cherry jelly.

“My brother and I used to watch her do it and we were mesmerized,” said Ivandottir. “As the years have gone on, she’s taught us how to do it. I think she wants us to carry on the tradition.”

No one in her family really eats it, according to Ivansdottir, but it is a tradition they continue to do every year.

In addition, they always get a Costco pumpkin pie with a lot of cool whip, which Kira is also looking forward to eating.

Skye Volpicella, a freshman government and politics major, is excited for her mother’s five cheese mac and cheese bake.

“You see the five cheese mac and cheese bake at the dining hall,” Volpicella said. “It’s nothing like that. We have a lot of pasta and cheese shops where I live because we live close to this little town with lots of small businesses, so she buys fresh cheese. My mom makes it fresh from simpler ingredients and it’s honestly so good.”

Volpicella is also looking forward to the turkey her dad makes. “My dad makes both smoked turkey and regular turkey. He has a lot of free time on his hands because he works from home, so he built his own smoker. He likes to smoke the turkey on Thanksgiving,” she said.



Aside from food, Thanksgiving is a special holiday centered around gratitude. All Terps, enjoy time with family and friends. But, most of all, enjoy some good turkey and some good laughs.