Terp Carnival Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend with a Bang

Terp fans of all ages gathered on McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland on Oct. 18 to play games, get free swag, watch live performances and see special guests during the Homecoming Terp Carnival.

The carnival was organized by STAMP, Student Entertainment Events, the Division of Student Affairs and the Alumni Association. It included activities like face painting and coloring as well as inflatable bounce houses and games.

Students began lining up for the first giveaway hours before the event was set to start. Senior nutrition and food science major Sophia Fox waited in line for an exclusive homecoming scarf, feeling like she had to get one before she graduated. After waiting in line for over an hour and a half, she snagged one.

In addition to the scarves, students waited in line for a Pretty Little Thing hoodie and other UMD-themed prizes.

Original photo by Brooke Ensminger

Thea Lafond-Gadson, a UMD alum, was one of the two Homecoming Grand Marshalls, fresh off of her gold medal win in the triple jump at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. At the carnival, fans had the opportunity to meet Lafond-Gadson and get a free scoop of Maryland Dairy ice cream.

Albert Chavez, a freshman general biology major, said the carnival allowed him to feel relaxed, which gave him a break from the stresses of school.

“Everybody’s out having fun after a bunch of midterms,” Chavez said. He added that there was great music and the event made him excited for homecoming weekend.

The Mighty Sound of Maryland performed along with the Maryland Dance Team and the Featured Twirlers to nostalgic classics and modern hits such as “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Hot To Go.”

Later in the night, Head Football Coach Michael Locksley made an appearance with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and the three football captains of the week. Testudo and a few cheerleaders joined them onstage as Locksley announced the winner of an AirPods Max giveaway and the players threw out swag to fans.

Original photo by Brooke Ensminger

Among the student performers at the carnival were a steel drums group and an acapella group.

Junior communications and media production and entrepreneurship double major Jakob Sandberg performed at the carnival with his acapella group UMD Generics. He liked how the carnival brought the community together and united different musical and artistic groups.

“It’s just cool to have an opportunity to show off what we’ve been working on- our group specifically, but then also to see what other groups have been working on all semester so far,” Sandberg said.

Sandberg said Terp Carnival was a good way to hype up fans in preparation for Maryland’s big homecoming matchup against USC.

“It’s just good to see the campus united and everyone excited for a big event,” Sandberg said.

After four hours of community unity and fun, students and families stood in awe as Terp Carnival concluded with a fireworks display in front of McKeldin Library.