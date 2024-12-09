SZA and Kendrick Lamar announce “Grand National Tour”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

“How can I snooze and miss the moment,” this tour is too important!

On Dec. 3, Kendrick Lamar announced just a day after landing No.1 on Billboard 200, that he would finally join forces with singer SZA to co-headline a 2025 tour. The Grand National Tour will begin in April 2025 and end in June 2025. Tickets went on sale on Dec. 6.

The alternative R&B singer and rapper have collaborated on several projects in the past, so announcing a tour together has been long awaited by fans. With a history of collabing since 2014, the pair is expected to perform several songs together along with songs from their own recently released albums.

This November, Kendrick Lamar dropped his newest album, “GNX,”with two songs featuring SZA. Both songs have received tons of hype and praise, but one song, “Luther,” has been deemed by some as “[a] creative highpoint for Kendrick and SZA.

Some reviews have explained that this song is even more special than people realize, as it is one of the few to beautifully and correctly sample “If This World Were Mine” by Luther Vandross – explaining the song title. The angelic performance by the two combined with the brilliant lyricism has quickly launched the song to the top of the charts.

Not only has Kendrick Lamar released a successful album, SZA also received six awards for her 2022 album, “SOS”, including a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album of the year in 2024. She also received nominations for several songs on that album, and ended up winning a Grammy for Best R&B Song on “Snooze” and a Grammy for Best Pop Duo on “Ghost in the Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers.

Needless to say, this tour is going to be full of good music and performances. Despite the expected high ticket prices, the two stars are expected to shine and deliver what we have all been waiting for. With the combination of SZA’s Grammy winning album and Kendrick Lamar’s rising new album, fans are excited to see what they bring to the stage.

Here are the top songs fans are predicting the stars will play together during the GNX tour:

1. All The Stars – from the movie, Black Panther (2018)

2. Luther – from Kendrick Lamar’s newest album, GNX (2024)

3. Doves in the Wind – from SZA’s first studio album, Ctrl (2017)

4. Gloria – also from GNX (2024)