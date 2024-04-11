Summer trend forecasts to keep you ahead of the curve

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

That time of the year is finally here.

The weather’s getting warmer, summer break is steadily approaching and new styles for the summer are making their way into our social media feeds. While we’re not quite into the season yet, there have been signs of upcoming trends, seen in street styles on fashion influencers, in the latest fashion shows or even just on your Pinterest feed.

Here are some predictions of some fashion trends we might see more of this summer.

This trend made a statement back in summer 2023 and I think it will definitely make a return this summer. Long ago are the days of tight, uncomfortable denim shorts, now welcoming this more laid-back alternative. Nicknamed by many as the “Adam Sandler style,” referring to his well known laid-back style, these jorts tend to fall right above the knee and have a looser fit. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have followed the trend, pairing it with tight cropped tops to contrast the loose pants.

Baby tees have been trending on Pinterest and Tiktok. These tees have a common theme of taking everyday objects, whether it be cherries or a bowl of olives, and making it the centerpiece of a plain baby tee. This trend adds a whimsical look and pop of color to any outfit, while still being simple and subtle. Brands like Lisa Says Gah have begun to expand these ideas into different unique prints that can make any outfit pop.

You might have already heard this debate over TikTok about whether the tankini bathing suit is back in or not. My prediction is that we will see the style a lot more this summer season. Popular brands like Frankies Bikinis and Blackbough have released the style this season, so it might start to gain popularity in the build-up to summer.

Flats have made a big comeback these past fall and winter seasons and it might even roll over into summer trends. Consumers saw the chunky flat-style with belt-like straps paired with skirts and jeans over the colder season, but is also currently being seen paired with maxi dresses and skirts on social media. It adds a touch of edge and a pop of color to a simplistic, classy outfit, whether for a casual day out or night on the town.

This was a trend featured a lot in the 2024 New York Fashion Week shows, with brands like Tory Burch showing the rippling style on the runway. Dresses and tops with this style, usually draped from the shoulder, sometimes with a flower accent or cascading the bottom of a dress, are definitely a way to make your look stand out. It’s reminiscent of the early 2000s, cool girl style and is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

Trends today are seeing more eclectic accessories, whether it be stacked bracelets or silk hair bows to add a unique twist to an outfit. Charm bracelets and necklaces can add a personal touch to a piece, with charms ranging from a cowboy boot to dice to express your creative side. Add this dangly accessory to any outfit to give it your own unique touch.