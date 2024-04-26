Seven upcoming movies to spice up your summer break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

2023 was a breakthrough year in the world of cinema. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” drew movie and non-movie enthusiasts alike back to the theaters and increased box office revenue to nearly $9 billion, the highest it has been since the pandemic.

But with the success of “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” hitting No.14 of highest grossing films of all time, it will be difficult for 2024 movies to follow such success, though Hollywood will no doubt try.

Here are upcoming movies to add to your radar:

“Challengers” (Apr. 26)

Luca Guadignino’s “Challengers”, follows tennis coach Tashi (Zendaya) as she maneuvers through her love life between her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Tashi signs Art up for a challengers event against Patrick – a match-up between former best friends. The match sparks tension between all three characters and drives the plot in a love triangle.

Guadignino, best known for his work on “Call Me by Your Name” and “Bones and All”, is back to direct his eighth feature film. Within his work, Guadignino excels in portraying conflict among characters all while maintaining intimate emotion from character to audience.

The movie was originally scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in summer 2023, but was ultimately delayed to spring 2024.

“The Fall Guy” (May 3)

Ryan Gosling returns in an action film after starring in “Barbie”. “The Fall Guy” is a modern adaption of the 1980s TV series of the same name and follows Gosling’s character, Colt, who works on a movie directed by Emily Blunt’s character, Jody. Colt notices the star of the film is missing and works with Jody to track him down.

The film is directed by David Leitch, who is no stranger to action-comedy movies. Leitch previously directed “Deadpool 2” and, most recently, “Bullet Train”. He worked as a stunt double for Brad Pitt numerous times, so watch out for high-quality and intense action sequences.

“Hit Man” (Jun. 7)

“Hit Man” is a film based on author Skip Hollandsworth’s 2001 Texas Monthly magazine. Directed by Richard Linklater, the movie stars Glen Powell, who works as a Houston police officer disguised as an assassin. Powell’s character becomes invested in handling a case involving a woman in an abusive relationship.

Powell is coming off success from starring in “Anyone But You” alongside Sydney Sweeney, which racked in $216.9 million at the box office. “Hit Man” is one of the most highly anticipated romantic comedies of the year.

“The Bikeriders” (Jun. 21)

“The Bikeriders,” directed by Jeff Nichols, is packed with stars, featuring A-listers such as Austin Butler [Elvis], Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”), and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”). The story follows Butler’s character, Benny, and his wife, Kathy, played by Jodie Comer. Set in the 1960s, the couple is involved with the “Vandals,” a motorcycle club. The club eventually evolves into a biker gang, led by Tom Hardy’s character, Johnny.

This is Nichols’ first feature film since 2016. Nichols previously directed “Mud,“starring Matthew McConaughey, in 2012. “The Bikeriders” was originally scheduled to release in 2023 but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Expect an explosive and wild ride in this film.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” (Jun. 28)

Fans of the “A Quiet Place” series should get excited for the prequel, as it depicts the beginning of society where humans must stay silent in order to survive. Per the trailer, the film starts on “Day 1” and portrays aliens attacking New York City for the first time, where the main protagonist, Sam, played by Lupita Nyong’o, resides.

Despite the previous stars, Blunt and John Krasinski, not existing in the prequel’s plot, fans can expect an appearance from Island Man, played by Djimon Hounsou, who was introduced in the series’ second movie.

With a promising cast and exciting suspense displayed in the trailer, the film is a sure must- watch even if you haven’t seen the previous two movies in the trilogy.

“MaXXXine” (Jul. 5)

Mia Goth returns to reprise her role as Maxine in the “X” series. “MaXXXine” is A24’s third film in the trilogy following the success of “X” (2022) and its prequel “Pearl” (2022) that explore Maxine’s life as a Hollywood star. The film takes place after the events in “X” and continues the slasher and horror legacy.

Ti West has directed all three movies in the trilogy and is known for his horror pieces. “MaXXXine” looks to lead the horror scene with new stars taking roles within the film – Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Halsey and Lily Collins – to name a few.

“Alien: Romulus” (Aug. 16)

As the seventh film in the franchise, “Alien: Romulus” takes place between the franchise’s first and second films. Not much is known about the plot but it looks to star Cailee Spaeny alongside a group of colonists who discover a rare and inhumane life form while in a space exploration.

The film marks Uruguayan director Fede Alvarez’s sixth feature film. Alvarez is known for his horror and supernatural marks on movies, shining light over the dark tones within “Alien: Romulus.” The film was originally intended to be released via Hulu but will ultimately be released in theaters mid-August.