Read These Fall-Themed Book Recommendations during the Cozy Season!

Where are my mood readers? This is the season for coziness, whether you are drinking apple cider, going to the pumpkin patch or reading a gripping novel with foliage in the background.

If you are looking for books that fit this vibe, I’ve got you covered! From romances to chilling thrillers and immersive fantasies, you will feel equipped to take this fall by storm.

Romance:

The Seven-Year Slip by Ashley Poston follows Clementine, who reconnects with her late aunt’s memories by moving into her old apartment. When she stumbles upon a man living there, she realizes he is from seven years in the past. If you think of New York during the chilly season, this is the perfect book! The relationship between the characters and the ambiance will compel you to sink into a sofa for the weekend. Heartstopper by Alice Oseman: Nick and Charlie are high schoolers coming to terms with their sexualities and finding each other. This series is effortless to love and read, as these graphic novels take just half an hour each. With its magical leaf imagery, Heartstopper is perfect for the autumn experience. Now is the time to dive into the series and Netflix adaptation all in one go!

Mystery/Thriller:

The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes is a young-adult series perfect for Criminal Minds fans. The FBI recruits teens with extraordinary skills to solve tough cases. But when danger strikes, they must use their strengths to survive. Though I read this in the summer, its addictiveness applies year-round. If you want something spooky without being too graphic, this series provides the perfect balance with unpredictable mysteries. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden follows Millie, an ex-convict looking for a fresh start. Hired by a wealthy family, she soon discovers dark secrets that threaten everything. This was the first thriller I instantly rated five stars. If you crave a book that hooks you from the first line, this one’s for you. McFadden’s novels will keep the hairs on your neck standing with each twist.

Fantasy:

Powerless by Lauren Roberts is a novel reminiscent of The Hunger Games. Paedyn Gray, an Ordinary from the slums, competes in the Trials undercover to avenge her father and free her people. This book offers a nostalgic rush if you have read young-adult hits of the 2010s. It’s the perfect, simple escape on a breezy day. Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross is a poetic young-adult duology that follows rival journalists’ writings amid a war of gods. If you want a cozy, immersive fantasy with world-building and a passionate romance, this is the one for you. The letters exchanged between the protagonists build their relationship beautifully, making it a series you will become attached to forever.

Even if your fall reading adventure doesn’t start this season, I hope you eventually find that one perfect story to connect with!