Need a Coffee Break? Try These Five Drinks in College Park  

With finals season coming up, here is a list of five perfect coffees near the University of Maryland to help you through late-night cram sessions and hours of studying in the library.

1.) Vigilante Coffee’s Honey Cinnamon Latte

Located right outside of the University View apartment complex, Vigilante is home to the best cozy coffee to power you through a study session. Prepared in a hipster coffee cup, their signature honey cinnamon latte has that feeling of that fall to winter transition. Drink this specialty latte when you need to warm up after a long, cold day of exams and classes.

2.) The Board and Brew’s Banana Brown Sugar Latte

This is not your average coffee. Though it is a little sweet, the banana and brown sugar flavors nicely compliment the bitterness of the coffee, like the famous bananas foster dessert. If you need a good study spot, The Board and Brew also offers comfy tables and free Wi-Fi, as well as adorable mugs to drink your coffee out of.

3.) Casey’s Coffee Raspberry Mocha

For people closer to South Campus, Casey’s Coffee makes a Raspberry Mocha, reminiscent of Blank Street’s White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha. It can be served hot or cold, yet the steamed milk makes the Raspberry Mocha much more appealing on a cold winter day. Though this is not a latte, the mocha pairs well with the notes of raspberry, like a chocolate-covered raspberry.

4.) Bagels and Grinds Gingerbread Latte

Right next to The Hotel, Bagels and Grinds is most popular for its classic bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and cream cheese assortments. While they do not do anything too outside of the box when it comes to coffees, the breakfast shop has a variety of syrups that can be added to customize your morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up. The gingerbread flavor captures the holiday season, with hints of spice and sweetness that will have you counting down the days until winter break.

5.) Dunkin Donuts’ Butter Pecan Iced Coffee

With two Dunkin Donuts’ in College Park, Dunkin coffee has become a staple for college students due to its cheap prices and strong caffeine buzz. If you do not let the wintry weather deter you from an iced coffee, try the Butter Pecan iced coffee. Its nutty, rich flavoring makes it the perfect drink to sip on when studying in the library. co