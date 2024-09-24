Nando’s PERi-PERi closes its doors after almost ten years in College Park, making way for Raising Cane’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Nando’s PERi-PERi, located at 7400 Baltimore Ave, closed its doors for good in July.

In a statement given to The Diamondback, Ryan Welch, the restaurant’s North American real estate director, said that it was decided that the lease would not be renewed. The restaurant opened its doors to College Park customers in 2015, replacing Rastie’s, a local pizzeria.

Nando’s was a popular spot for students and College Park residents alike to get tasty, authentic South African cuisine while embracing an atmosphere that captured the culture of the cuisine it served.

The announcement of this closure was disappointing for many students, especially those who went fairly frequently. Jack Mendelow, a junior kinesiology major, noted his feelings regarding the closing of the restaurant.

“I felt like it was sad because it was an option to go to for lunches and dinners,” Mendelow said, “and it was kind of unexpected, especially with all the other shops that are around there, too.”

Even though Nando’s has left, there are plenty of students who are looking forward to Raising Cane’s, which is joining the restaurant scene in College Park as it’s taking over the vacant storefront.

Samantha Hooley, a senior journalism major, is very excited about the opening of Raising Cane’s on Route 1.

“I’m so excited for Raising Cane’s to be coming to College Park,” Hooley said. “I think the closest one is in Towson, so, you know, not having to drive 45 minutes if I want Raising Cane’s is gonna be nice.”

Raising Cane’s is currently set to open in late 2025.