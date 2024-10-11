My “Official” Harry Potter Rankings (Warning: controversial)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall season rolls around the corner and the crisp scent of pumpkin spice fills the air, people all around the world are getting themselves into comfortable clothes, cuddling up on the couch and beginning what they have waited all year to do: enjoy a 20 hour “Harry Potter” marathon.

Maybe it’s the witches and magic, but for some reason, J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, whether in book or movie format, makes a tremendous comeback every fall season. The hype for this story has never died down, but it always makes a significant reappearance every autumn.

As a proud Gryffindor and a definite “Potterhead,” I am ecstatic for a new excuse to reread and rewatch my favorite story of all time! In honor of the season, I am going to be giving my very own Harry Potter rankings (movies and books)

Warning: may be controversial:

First up: Books!

“Prisoner of Azkaban”: Starting off strong with my absolute favorite book of all time! I have no bad things to say about this book. I just love how, in this particular novel, the story steps away from the horrors of the war and builds the characters and their relationships. Overall, the book gives off a great sense of nostalgia as you take a peek into the past. The details within Harry’s parents backstories and the time-turner, chef’s kiss! “Goblet of Fire”: I am a big “Goblet of Fire” fan. Something about the Triwizard Tournament really itches my brain. I wish I could go to the Yule Ball, honestly. The novel provides interesting backstory and the real return of Voldemort which is crucial to the series itself. I believe this novel combines themes of comedy and horror, beauty and destruction, and competition versus war. “Order of the Phoenix”: I can understand how this one is controversial. The fifth book is often lower on other’s lists, possibly due to the fact that it’s the largest book in the series, but for some reason I can’t get enough of it! It’s when the series really takes a turn into the darker themes. It can be a bit of the hard read during the Umbridge torture scenes and can seem really frustrating when nothing is going right for the good guys. I can understand why this book wouldn’t be high in the rankings usually, but it has a special place in my heart. “Sorcerer’s Stone”: There is nothing like a classic. The series became such a hit for a reason, and that had to start with the first book. This novel wonderfully depicts the magical world and creates the universe everyone desires to live in. The reason every kid dressed up in robes, bought their own wands, and waited by their fireplace for their very own Hogwarts letter. The only reason I have this book lower than the others is the fact that the series continued to improve as it went on and the story thickened. However, you can’t not have appreciation for where everything started. “Deathly Hallows”: Just as there is an appreciation for the beginning of a story, there is also appreciation for the end. I think the ending of the story is very well done, but I don’t think it compares to some of the other books. I also ranked this book pretty low due to how much the first half of it drags on. The second half is much more exciting once it picks up again. At the peak of war and as the horcruxes are found, the magical Harry Potter spirit comes back to life. However, I was very disappointed in the ending when Harry named his kid “Albus Serverus Potter” and not after Sirius, Lupin, or anyone who actually helped him along the way that wasn’t for selfish reasons…but that’s another article entirely. “Half-Blood Prince”:​​ As I previously mentioned, “Half-Blood Prince” is usually highly ranked on people’s lists which might make my ranking a bit controversial. I think I have this book ranked so low because I am very anti-Dumbledore, and the entire book is about him. I think this novel is wonderful, as all of them are, but it’s just not at the top of my list. “Chamber of Secrets”: I always feel really bad ranking this book last because it is so important to the story as a whole, but I just think it’s the hardest to read. This novel is crucial for the development of the story which is probably why it is the most boring.

And lastly: Movies!

“Prisoner of Azkaban”: This nostalgic film work paints a beautiful story and really brings this book to life. I believe this movie is a wonderful interpretation of the written-work. I have no complaints, again! “Sorcerer’s Stone”: The first movie of this series is outstanding. It is insanely accurate to the novel and sparked a love for the story across the world. I don’t think I could ever get sick of watching this film. There is nothing like sitting on the couch, pressing play, and starting the “Harry Potter” journey with “Sorcerer’s Stone.” “Order of the Phoenix”: This film shows the darkness progressing through the series. It helps with the transition from a lighter set of films to films portraying war. “Deathly Hallows Part 2”: I LOVE the second “Deathly Hallows” movie. Any audience member watching is perched at the edge of their seat waiting for the fantastic story to come to an exciting end! “Goblet of Fire”: Although I love the novel and the general concept of the film, I ranked this movie so low because it is very inaccurate to the book. It misses huge parts of the plotline and focuses on some of the wrong themes. “Half-Blood Prince”: This movie is harder to sit through than some of the others due to the long flashbacks and dark pictures. I enjoy this movie for Draco’s internal dilemma and the introduction of Snape’s true character, but, again, it’s not my favorite. “Chamber of Secrets”: This film falls low on my ranking for the same reason the novel does. Again, it’s very important! But that is also what probably makes a harder watch than the others. “Deathly Hallows Part 1”: This movie is just a prelude to the second part, and it drags on for quite some time. I understand why they split the movies up into two parts, but it just makes the first one significantly less likable. Everyone is just waiting for part two!

As you begin your own “Harry Potter” marathons this fall season, keep in mind that you can’t go wrong with any novel or movie. It is truly one of the most magical universes ever created, and I hope you can enjoy it in some way or another this fall season.