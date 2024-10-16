Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour comes to Washington D.C. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Justin Timberlake took the stage on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Capital One Arena for his latest performance of the “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour.

The arena was filled with fans dating back to Timberlake’s NSYNC days to fans supporting his recent releases.

The show opened with producer and DJ Andrew Hypes, who played an hour-long set. Hypes played a number of hits from the 80s and 90s and helped energize the crowd. His set was filled with throwbacks and mashups that took the audience through past decades of pop and hip-hop.

By the time Timberlake made his way to the stage, the audience was ecstatic. He rose up on a platform and opened with the song “No Angels” from his 2024 album, “Everything I Thought I Was.”

While the first section of his set was dominated by newer music, the set production and Timberlake’s electric dance moves helped keep the audience alive. However, older songs in his discography were brought to life with new production styles and sleek moves that made them feel like a new pop hit.

For the second half of the performance, Timberlake moved from the main stage to the B-Stage, which was right in the center of the fans seated on the floor. As Timberlake walked through the crowd, fans went wild as he would pause and directly sing to individual attendees. Here, Timberlake performed his beloved hits such as “Suit & Tie,” “Say Something” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

The final part of the show was performed on the main stage where Timberlake closed with iconic songs including “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING,” “Rock Your Body,” “SexyBack” and “Mirrors.”

During the entire performance, vivid, mesmerizing graphics were displayed on the screen. Sometimes there were colorful shapes and images, while during other songs, Timberlake’s head was shown on the screen in different generated designs.

The stage was also home to a massive platform that would rise and fall from the main screen. During Timberlake’s final song, “Mirrors,” he was held up by ropes as he stood on the platform and looked as though he was descending upon the crowd.

At 43 years old, Timberlake’s dance moves are still show-stopping. For the entirety of the show, the singer was gliding across the stage and bringing so much energy into each song.

Throughout the performance, Timberlake made an effort to express how grateful he was for his fans and how they’ve supported his decades-long career.

For just a moment, the audience got the chance to “forget tomorrow,” as they became fully immersed in Timberlake’s sensational performance.