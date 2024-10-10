John Mulaney to perform at Homecoming Week Comedy Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Homecoming Week is less than a week away at the University of Maryland and Student Entertainment Events’ (SEE) Annual Homecoming Comedy Show is back, featuring comedian John Mulaney.

SEE is a group of undergraduate students and advisors who serve as the school’s premier programming body for entertainment. Just this year alone SEE has hosted the likes of Elizabeth Gillies, Eric André, “Emergency Intercom” and more.

John Mulaney will headline this year’s show on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Mulaney is a Peabody, two-time Writers Guild and three-time Emmy award winner. In April 2023 he released his third and latest Netflix stand-up special titled “John Mulaney: BABY J,” which showcases the same old-timey joke and punching-up style that fans have come to love.

Students are highly anticipating this year’s show to kickoff homecoming week. Senior marketing and management major Maddie Essig, is planning to attend with her family.

“I’m really excited to see his bit and I hope that he does something new…and makes some jokes about Maryland,” Essig said. “I went to the one a couple of years ago where Colin Jost made some Maryland jokes which were funny, so I hope that it’s different than something that people have seen before.”

Mulaney performed on campus for Homecoming Week four years ago as well. During his routine he poked fun at the name College Park, claiming it is a fake name for a city, and read a story from the Diamondback. Undoubtedly, whatever Mulaney decides to mock this time around will leave fans wanting SEE to ask him back again.

Tickets are still available at go.umd.edu/HCStickets24 and cost $20 for UMD community members, $35 for Terrapin Club members, and $60 for the general public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.