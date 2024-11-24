Jammin’ at Maryland: Play live music on campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Have you ever wondered what the band behind Maryland Dairy at the STAMP Student Union is? It is Jammin’ at Maryland, a musical club for everyone at the University of Maryland!

The club was started in 2016 by a group of students who wanted a space to play live music together. Since there are not a lot of places on campus to do so, Jammin’ at Maryland started, according to club treasurer, MJ Schworn.

“Jammin’ at Maryland is about playing live in person, playing instruments, singing, and doing the whole thing yourself with other people,” secretary of Jammin’ at Maryland, Ronnie Cruz said.

The club made the Baltimore room at Stamp their main practice room, holding jam sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Jammin’ at Maryland is a club where amateur musicians, who may not have lots of playing experience, can play live music and get more comfortable with the live experience.

“I joined the club as a beginner and started as a cheerleader for jam,” Cruz said. “I would go to the concerts and cheer people on, but they eventually encouraged me to get on stage. It’s a wonderful environment.”

The club focuses on creating a communal environment for new members considering joining. Everyone in the club wants to encourage you to get on stage and enjoy yourself, even if you come in shy, Schworn emphasized.

“When I first showed up, I was too scared to play on stage,” Schworn said. “Eventually, the same thing will happen to everyone else that happened to me. I got more comfortable, made friends, and now I’m an admin and play on stage almost every jam session.”

Along with making every member feel welcome, Cruz said the club is an encouraging environment that pushes members to improve.

“I’ve never felt judged in my skills here,” Schworn said. “Having that environment of talented people is super encouraging for your own motivation to play. I’ve improved drastically since I got here.”

Each semester, the club holds concerts for students to come and play. Typically, Jammin’ at Maryland performs in Prince George’s room at STAMP, but other people outside the club can also play.

“Jammin’ at Maryland is here to see what everyone has to offer,” Schworn said. “The club is a perfect way to get out of your shell and build confidence. No matter who you are, you can enjoy the music the same as everyone else and be a part of it.”

Their upcoming concert is on Dec. 7 in Prince George’s room at STAMP from 6 to 8 p.m. Cruz said they will also have two concerts in the spring. The spring concert dates are not yet released. More information can be found on the club’s TerpLink.

“Take a small step and put yourself out there; even if it’s hard at first, it’ll be smooth sailing from there,” Cruz said.