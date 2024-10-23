Jake Shane brings his Therapuss Live show to D.C.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Laughter could be heard down the streets of Washington D.C. as Jake Shane captivated an audience with lively stories and advice.

On Oct. 16, Jake Shane brought his “Therapuss Live” tour to the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.

For those unfamiliar with the rising star, Jacob Shane Roshkow, 24, otherwise known as Jake Shane, is an influencer and podcaster from Los Angeles.

Shane rose to fame through his TikTok, Octopusslover8, where he would rate and review his favorite food, octopus, at different restaurants. His account grew to a whopping one million followers overnight in February 2023 when he expanded his content to filming comedic recreations of historical events. His reenactments include the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, John Hancock signing the Declaration of Independence, Isaac Newton discovering gravity and many more comedic skits.

Following his quick rise to fame on social media, Shane launched his podcast, Therapuss, on Jan. 4, 2024. The name pays homage to his love for octopus and references the subject matter of the podcast: therapy.

Although not a licensed therapist, listeners send their trials and tribulations to Shane. He uses his own life experiences as well as his struggles with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder to give advice. Each episode is co-hosted by a celebrity or friend of Shane. Past co-hosts include his roommates (Brett Chody, Julia Mervis and Payton Purther), Glen Powell, Joe Jonas and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Amidst the success of the podcast, Shane decided to bring his show live to fans. The first show was on Oct. 7 in Durham, North Carolina and will close on Nov. 22 in Los Angeles.

The live show is formatted similarly to Shane’s podcast. Upon entering the venue, a QR code is displayed on stage which leads guests to a Google Form to submit their problems. Later during the “Tell Me What’s Wrong” segment, Shane reads out a number of responses and gives his advice while sharing comical life stories.

During the “Therapissed” segment, Shane details the many issues that are troubling him at the moment, and he calls on members of the audience to share what is upsetting them. For example, guests shared their frustrations with school, work, and love.

In the final segment, Shane spins a wheel containing a number of locations where he had significant life experiences. During the D.C. show, Shane told the story of the time he went to Coachella with his friends during his freshman year of college at the University of Southern California. This story was comical as it seemed everything went incredibly wrong during his trip.

Before leaving the stage, Shane performed a preview of an original song featuring Snooki that he plans to release in the near future.

Throughout the entirety of the show, Shane directly interacted with the audience by calling on raised hands and asking people to share more details in regards to their “Tell Me What’s Wrong” form responses.

Additionally, his stage presence is one of a kind. Shane has the ability to keep his audience captivated for hours with his life stories, while creating a safe space for audience members to share their own.

Shane’s Therapuss Live show is truly a great time filled with laughter and humorous advice.