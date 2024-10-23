How to Prepare for the Merrill College Career Fair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The Philip Merrill College of Journalism’s Career Fair is just around the corner. On Friday, Oct. 25 at Knight Hall from 1 to 4 p.m., Merrill College will give students opportunities to connect with recruiters and media professionals from FOX 5, NBC 4, The Baltimore Business Journal, Dow Jones News Fund, Bloomberg Industry Group and more.

Open to all students, regardless of their major, this fair offers exciting possibilities for students seeking experience in fields like sports, government, business publications, local and national news broadcasting. No registration is needed.

Not sure how to prepare? This guide will provide some tips on making connections, good first impressions and worthwhile job opportunities.

1. Research Employers

It is important to have an idea of what kind of organizations or publications you’re interested in. Researching the listed employers can help you understand each organizations’ values, topics of focus and what the work environment is like. It also helps to create a list of employers you are most interested in talking to take full advantage of your time.

In this list, you can include the recruiter’s name, their organization, key opportunities and the focus of their organization. This can help you rank opportunities and focus on the jobs and internships that would be of most interest to you.

2. Create a List of Questions

Being prepared is crucial for making connections with potential employers. Having a list of what you want to know or ask can make all the difference in your first impression. It also demonstrates preparedness and interest to employers, helping you stand out from the crowd.

You could create questions regarding roles in the organization, the hiring process, current projects or initiatives the organization is working on, or focus on the typical tasks of interns and new employees.

3. Prepare your Resume

UMD has a wide range of opportunities to help students polish their resumes and make them stand out to employers.

If you have never created a resume before and are unsure where to start, the University Career Center offers a detailed series of videos on what to do. The Career Center is also available for resume reviews by drop-in and appointments to make sure students are equipped with tools for success.

4. Invest in Business Casual Attire

It is important to look professional when attending any job fair. Looking your best is key to making good first impressions and can help you stand out to potential employers.

According to Indeed, examples of business attire can include a skirt or pants with a jacket, a blouse, close-toed shoes and minimal jewelry. Indeed also recommends wearing neutral colors such as black, gray or navy, and highlights how beneficial it is to be well-groomed, with clean hair and a neutral color palette when it comes to makeup.

Although this may not be a requirement, presenting yourself in a professional way can only help with your chances of landing a job.

5. Practice Conversation Skills

Communication is key when it comes to working in the field of journalism. You want to show employers early on that you can hold a professional conversation.

Grab a friend, classmate or family member and have them ask you questions. This can help you develop quick thinking skills and get familiar with how to listen, respond and demonstrate confidence.

It is also important to be aware of your body language while practicing your conversations. Maintaining good eye contact and posture demonstrates professionalism and maturity.

Job fairs can be overwhelming, but remember to keep calm during this experience. Look at it as an opportunity to see what the journalism field has to offer and keep in mind that this is not a make-or-break situation. Best of luck!