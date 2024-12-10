Healthy Swaps for Holiday Drinks at Starbucks

BY AVA ZOTOLLO
Tis’ the season of ordering one of Starbucks’ specialty holiday drinks. Whether it is sugar cookies, peppermint mocha or any other choice, the excitement around specialty drinks happens every holiday season. While there is always a time to enjoy one of these delicious drinks exactly how they are meant to be made, there are also health-friendly alternatives.
Here are some health-conscious drink orders to satisfy the craving for a drink to put you in the holiday spirit:
Gingerbread Chai Shaken Espresso
How to Order:
- Grande shaken espresso
- No classic syrup
- 1 pump of gingerbread syrup
- 1 pump of chai
- 1 pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup
This drink is lower in sugar and fat than the original, which is a great alternative to the iced gingerbread oat milk chai.
Sugar Cookie Americano
How to Order:
- Grande americano
- Almond milk
- 2 pumps of sugar cookie syrup
- 1 pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup
- Cinnamon powder on top
This can also be ordered hot or iced and is a great lower-sugar substitute for the sugar cookie almond milk latte.
Chestnut Praline Cappuccino
How to Order:
- Grande cappuccino
- Almond milk
- 1 pump of chestnut praline syrup
- 2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup
The lower-sugar cappuccino can be compared to the chestnut praline latte directly from the menu.
Caramel Brulée Americano
How to Order:
- Grande americano
- Almond milk
- 1 pump of caramel brulée sauce
- 2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup
This coffee can also be ordered hot or iced and is a great comparison to the caramel brulée latte with lower sugar and fat.
Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
How to Order:
- Grande cold brew
- Almond milk
- 1 pump of mocha sauce
- 1 pump peppermint syrup
Making these modifications compares this order to the iced peppermint mocha, just with less sugar and fat.
There is always something about getting a fun Starbucks drink during the holiday season! Enjoy these drinks as is or take these suggestions to modify your next order.