Healthy Swaps for Holiday Drinks at Starbucks

BY AVA ZOTOLLO

Tis’ the season of ordering one of Starbucks’ specialty holiday drinks. Whether it is sugar cookies, peppermint mocha or any other choice, the excitement around specialty drinks happens every holiday season. While there is always a time to enjoy one of these delicious drinks exactly how they are meant to be made, there are also health-friendly alternatives.

Here are some health-conscious drink orders to satisfy the craving for a drink to put you in the holiday spirit:

Gingerbread Chai Shaken Espresso

How to Order:

Grande shaken espresso

No classic syrup

1 pump of gingerbread syrup

1 pump of chai

1 pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup

This drink is lower in sugar and fat than the original, which is a great alternative to the iced gingerbread oat milk chai.

Sugar Cookie Americano

How to Order:

Grande americano

Almond milk

2 pumps of sugar cookie syrup

1 pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup

Cinnamon powder on top

This can also be ordered hot or iced and is a great lower-sugar substitute for the sugar cookie almond milk latte.

Chestnut Praline Cappuccino

How to Order:

Grande cappuccino

Almond milk

1 pump of chestnut praline syrup

2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup

The lower-sugar cappuccino can be compared to the chestnut praline latte directly from the menu.

Caramel Brulée Americano

How to Order:

Grande americano

Almond milk

1 pump of caramel brulée sauce

2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup

This coffee can also be ordered hot or iced and is a great comparison to the caramel brulée latte with lower sugar and fat.

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

How to Order:

Grande cold brew

Almond milk

1 pump of mocha sauce

1 pump peppermint syrup

Making these modifications compares this order to the iced peppermint mocha, just with less sugar and fat.

There is always something about getting a fun Starbucks drink during the holiday season! Enjoy these drinks as is or take these suggestions to modify your next order.