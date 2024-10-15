Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
a girl looking through a rack of clothing
From class to game day: What students are wearing around campus

Logan Midler
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Fashion at the University of Maryland reflects the many styles of its student body. Whether heading to class, meeting friends at the Adele H. Stamp Student Union or dressing for game day, students know how to balance style, comfort and school spirit. Here is a look at some of the biggest trends on campus right now.

Daily outfits 

Matching sets 

Matching sets from brands like White Fox Boutique, Garage and Edikted have taken over UMD. The sweatpants and a hoodie or a t-shirt and sweat-shorts combo is a staple for many students. These sets provide a coordinated, chic and comfortable look.

Athleisure

A prominent trend on campus is athleisure, a term that blends “athletic” and “leisure.” This style of clothing combines comfort with functionality, making it suitable for anything from workouts at Eppley Recreation Center to dinner at the Yahentamitsi Dining Hall. Athleisure consists primarily of running shorts or leggings and tight-fitting tops. Brands like Lululemon, Free People Movement, Alo Yoga and Aritza are some of the popular stores selling athleisure. 

Vintage and retro styles 

Y2K fashion, which is heavily influenced by the styles of the 1990s and 2000s, is making a strong comeback.. Y2K features key pieces like low-waisted jeans, crop tops, mini skirts and cargo pants are part of this comeback. Many people wear graphic tees with bands or movies from these eras, and often add bomber or leather jackets to elevate their looks with an edgy flair. Additionally, these outfits are often worn with classic shoes like Chuck Taylor Converse or Vans. This streetwear style is popular among students because it creates the perfect effortlessly cool look. 

Spirit wear

Even when it is not a game day, students sport their Terp pride. They wear a variety of shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and hats around campus. They often buy these items from the campus bookstore, as well as from stores like Hype and Vice and Gameday Couture. UMD spirit wear can also be found on sites like Depop and Etsy that sell handmade, vintage or reworked clothes. 

Game day style 

Overalls 

This year, overalls seem to be a favorite choice. Often paired with a red, black or yellow bandeau or tank top, overalls are a staple for game days.

Adidas Campus 

Adidas Campus shoes in red are also a popular choice for game days. These chunky, vintage-looking shoes provide a bold pop of color to any game-day outfit. Paired with a denim skirt, a Maryland Jersey or a black romper, the Adidas Campus shoe makes a bold statement without having to try too hard.

Dress t-shirt 

Another game-day trend is a UMD dress t-shirt. Students take an XL or XXL long sleeve shirt, wear it without the sleeves and tie the arms behind them, making it a dress. This easy, DIY outfit is super cute and trendy for football games.

Accessories 

Game day is also a great time to showcase cute accessories. Bows and hair clips are very popular on game day because they add that extra touch of UMD colors. Many students like to tie their hair back with a ribbon or clip it with a barrette. These simple accessories make a big difference.

Maryland '28

Hi! I am Logan Midler from Boca Raton, FL and I am a freshman journalism major and a member of the Media, Self, and Society Scholars Program at the University of Maryland My journey into journalism began during high school, where I had the opportunity of serving as the Editor-in-Chief for both the newspaper and the yearbook. This experience was crucial in shaping my understanding of the media world and the critical role that news plays in our society. Over the three years that I was involved with journalism, I improved my skills in writing, editing, and storytelling, which deepened my passion for journalism. In addition to my high school journalism experience, I have gained valuable insights into the digital side of media through managing social media accounts for my high school and interning at the Levis JCC Summer Camp in Boca Raton last August. Outside of my academic interests, I am deeply committed to community service, particularly in working with individuals with special needs. I have dedicated the past four summers to volunteering at the Helene and Roy Schwedelson Special Needs Department at the Levis JCC in Boca Raton. I was able to support and connect with children with special needs in such a meaningful way. I am excited to get involved with Best Buddies on campus to further contribute to this cause and make a positive impact in the lives of others. I believe that the practice of journalism is imperative to society because it tells the stories of those often forgotten and teaches us how to be empathetic of others. I hope to use my voice to spread positive change and inspire others to be good people.