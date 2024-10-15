From class to game day: What students are wearing around campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Fashion at the University of Maryland reflects the many styles of its student body. Whether heading to class, meeting friends at the Adele H. Stamp Student Union or dressing for game day, students know how to balance style, comfort and school spirit. Here is a look at some of the biggest trends on campus right now.

Daily outfits

Matching sets

Matching sets from brands like White Fox Boutique, Garage and Edikted have taken over UMD. The sweatpants and a hoodie or a t-shirt and sweat-shorts combo is a staple for many students. These sets provide a coordinated, chic and comfortable look.

Athleisure

A prominent trend on campus is athleisure, a term that blends “athletic” and “leisure.” This style of clothing combines comfort with functionality, making it suitable for anything from workouts at Eppley Recreation Center to dinner at the Yahentamitsi Dining Hall. Athleisure consists primarily of running shorts or leggings and tight-fitting tops. Brands like Lululemon, Free People Movement, Alo Yoga and Aritza are some of the popular stores selling athleisure.

Vintage and retro styles

Y2K fashion, which is heavily influenced by the styles of the 1990s and 2000s, is making a strong comeback.. Y2K features key pieces like low-waisted jeans, crop tops, mini skirts and cargo pants are part of this comeback. Many people wear graphic tees with bands or movies from these eras, and often add bomber or leather jackets to elevate their looks with an edgy flair. Additionally, these outfits are often worn with classic shoes like Chuck Taylor Converse or Vans. This streetwear style is popular among students because it creates the perfect effortlessly cool look.

Spirit wear

Even when it is not a game day, students sport their Terp pride. They wear a variety of shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and hats around campus. They often buy these items from the campus bookstore, as well as from stores like Hype and Vice and Gameday Couture. UMD spirit wear can also be found on sites like Depop and Etsy that sell handmade, vintage or reworked clothes.

Game day style

Overalls

This year, overalls seem to be a favorite choice. Often paired with a red, black or yellow bandeau or tank top, overalls are a staple for game days.

Adidas Campus

Adidas Campus shoes in red are also a popular choice for game days. These chunky, vintage-looking shoes provide a bold pop of color to any game-day outfit. Paired with a denim skirt, a Maryland Jersey or a black romper, the Adidas Campus shoe makes a bold statement without having to try too hard.

Dress t-shirt

Another game-day trend is a UMD dress t-shirt. Students take an XL or XXL long sleeve shirt, wear it without the sleeves and tie the arms behind them, making it a dress. This easy, DIY outfit is super cute and trendy for football games.

Accessories

Game day is also a great time to showcase cute accessories. Bows and hair clips are very popular on game day because they add that extra touch of UMD colors. Many students like to tie their hair back with a ribbon or clip it with a barrette. These simple accessories make a big difference.