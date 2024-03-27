From Chaos to Collaboration: Unveiling Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

“If I tried to calculate the number of clicks and drags it’s taken to complete this album, we’d be in the millions for sure,” Grammy award winning artist Jacob Collier stated about his latest release Djesse Vol. 4.

Craving a peek inside the mind of a musical innovator? For fans eager to understand this artistic process behind this highly anticipated artist, the conference offered a tantalizing glimpse into Collier’s mind.

Collier, known for his infectious personality and genre-bending music, discussed his creative process and the inspiration behind his latest album at a press conference in late February. On Feb. 29, Collier released Djesse Vol. 4 as part of his final installation of a 50-song album series that began in 2018. Collier spoke about how this series has been six years in the making and with each release he feels emotional about its closure. He originally planned for this to be one album, however after realizing that it would be difficult to fit all his favorite songs, he decided to split them up over the course of a series.

Djesse Vol. 4 is the final chapter in the series and gives closure to Collier’s songwriting and producing journey.

“I wasn’t necessarily trying to tell a particular story,” Collier said. “I kind of wanted to explore and see where I found myself. By the end, the big dream with Djesse was for each volume to sort of inhabit a different sonic universe.”

The musician went on to talk about the different sounds circling each volume starting with an orchestral sound and moving towards a digital electronic voice. The latest captures his essence of learning, exploring, and personal inspiration in storytelling.

Collier discussed that the latest release will feature 100,000 voices and how it was a collaborative effort. He’s had projects where he gave very specific instructions and others where he went in with no idea of the result. Collier mentioned the challenge and joy of working with a diverse range of artists, each with their own background and musical language, can be both a joy and a challenge. His goal is to build bridges between his musical understanding and theirs to create a collaborative flow.

His key to success? Scaling his musical vision to fit another artist’s, without compromising his own ambition. He believes true collaboration thrives when everyone involved brings their full selves to the table.

This philosophy of his extends to his music’s accessibility. While he strives for music that welcomes everyone, and believes there is music for everyone, his most impactful creations stem from a genuine desire to make music he finds satisfaction in.

“I definitely think there’s a balance to be found between sort of order and chaos…the process of conscious learning versus unconscious learning,” Collier said.

This honesty, Collier argues, creates a safe space for listeners to connect with his music and ultimately be inspired to create their own.

The press conference with Collier offered a glimpse into the mind of his ability to constantly push boundaries. With the recent release of Djesse Vol. 4, Collier closes a significant chapter in his journey, one fueled by commitment to his artistic integrity. His belief in the power of collaboration and the importance of staying true to one’s vision promises exciting possibilities for his future endeavors, ones that will undoubtedly continue to challenge and redefine musical concepts.