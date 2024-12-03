Finals Are Coming Quick, But Where Should You Study?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Finals are approaching quickly and it is time to start preparing the best study habits to tackle the week. The University of Maryland campus has various locations where students can study. Whether they want a location on North Campus, South Campus or Route One, there are plenty of places for students to explore.

On North Campus, students will find the majority of the STEM-related buildings, which can offer great places for them to get their studying done.

Nicole McGowan, a junior aerospace engineering major at the university, enjoys studying at the Quantum Physics Cafe in the Physical Sciences Complex.

“I would say the atmosphere is very homey,” McGowan said. “And the staff who made the coffee, and they’re by the cafe, are very nice.”

McGowan also mentioned another study spot worth checking out: the STEM Library in William E. Kirwan Hall.

“Sometimes when I really need to focus, I just need quiet and it was very quiet in there,” McGowan said.

On South Campus, you’ll find more general class buildings in addition to more major-specific buildings. These include Van Munching Hall, Knight Hall and more.

If you are looking for a spot on South Campus to study, senior business management major Molly Grafton recommends checking out Rudy’s Cafe in Van Munching Hall. More specifically, the outside seating area.

“I’d say this is my favorite because I prefer studying outside whenever possible,”Grafton said. “And I like that it’s close to the cafe so I can get french fries or a drink, or even Starbucks, and then sit down at the table outside and do my studying there.”

Continuing with outdoor study spots, Grafton said a good area to study at is the Washington Quad.

“They only have a couple tables out there, but it’s a really beautiful spot,” Grafton said. “For me personally, it feels like a really good, almost like, representation of a college campus.”

While studying for finals can be a draining activity, finding a place where you enjoy studying can make it an easier, more enjoyable experience. Take some time to explore the different study locations ahead of time, and pick out the ones that work the best for you.