EXCLUSIVE: Flo Rida headlines Great Frederick Fair, thanking Marylanders for “an amazing time”

Flo Rida headlined the Great Frederick Fair on Sept. 13, kicking off the nine-day festival with an energetic performance. He was joined by artists Int’l Nephew, Oya Baby and Varie.

The 45-year-old rapper showcased an impressive discography, performing hit singles like “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “My House” and “Right Round.” But the party truly began when he invited concert-goers onto the stage.

“Everyone came on stage. I saw everyone, from babies to grown adults, having an amazing time,” Flo Rida said in a post-concert interview.

Throughout the show, he brought four large groups on stage, encouraging them to dance as he performed. The rapper even offered his mic to fans, giving them the chance to sing along to their favorite songs.

“We always love it, y’know– me, the IMG all-stars, the band,” said Flo Rida. “Everyone received us very well. The hospitality was perfect.”

Diane Ullman, a 56-year-old mother from Frederick, has attended the fair for the last 30 years. Despite not listening to Flo Rida’s music, she decided to attend the concert with her daughter, Rachel, and was pleasantly surprised by the rapper’s enthusiasm.

“It was a great time,” Ullman said, “I loved how he engaged with the audience. There were people from all generations, and they all got to be a part of the show.”

Flo Rida gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut single, “Low,” which remained number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks. He went on to release ten more Top 10 Hits, establishing himself as an international artist. With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, Flo Rida remains one of the best-selling rappers of all time.

“When you’re a performer, you gotta make sure that you’re passionate about what you’re doing. You gotta put in the amount of hours to perfect your craft, because it resonates to the fans when you perform,” said Flo Rida.

The rapper concluded his performance with a bold move: leaving the stage on his security’s shoulders and making his way to the concert stands. Surrounded by hundreds of fans, Flo Rida thanked fair-goers for an unforgettable night.

“To my supporters, especially everyone here in Frederick, we just wanna thank y’all for coming out, showing us the love– and we look forward to coming back,” he said.

In addition to Flo Rida, the 2024 Great Frederick Fair hosted country music star Riley Green and American rock band, The Beach Boys. Averaging 230,000 visitors each year, the Great Frederick Fair is Frederick County’s largest single event, featuring over 30 carnival rides and countless local food vendors. It also showcases 18,000 competitive exhibits, ranging from livestock, home arts, farm and garden to 4-H, FFA and GFF Youth.

The Great Frederick Fair will return next fall on Sept. 19, 2025.