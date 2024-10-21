Domestic Violence Awareness Month: How UMD CARE is Empowering Survivors This October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

TW: The following article is about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It contains information regarding topics such as domestic violence and sexual assault that may be triggering for some readers.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and different organizations around the University of Maryland campus are raising their voice to bring attention to intimate partner violence.

The Sexual Assault Prevention Committee at UMD, or UMD SAPC, has partnered with the university and other campus resources to create a calendar of events that promote DVAM.

The committee kicked off the month on Friday, Oct. 4, with the Domestic Violence Resource Fair held on McKeldin Mall. This event allowed students, staff and faculty to ask questions and have conversations about domestic violence.

The Campus Advocates Respond and Educate to Stop Violence, also known as CARE to Stop Violence, co-hosted the event.

CARE is a resource through the University Health Center that offers various free services through its office. CARE Advocacy is provided by trained mental health staff and advocates.

College-aged individuals ranging from 18 to 24 years old are the group that experiences the highest prevalence of intimate partner violence, Grace Fansler Boudreau, the Coordinator for Outreach & Assessment at CARE to Stop Violence, said.

“We are a confidential resource,” Boudreau said. “We are available for anyone who’s experienced something non-consensual. We don’t necessarily put labels on things for survivors.”

CARE advocates can assist by referring people to reporting entities such as the Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, commonly known as Title IX. They can also support you through the criminal reporting process by connecting you to the University of Maryland Police Department or another jurisdiction.

Advocates can assist by providing access to medical help, which could mean obtaining a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) at a nearby medical center.

CARE works closely with local rape centers and the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Boudreau said. MCASA is a federal nonprofit that advocates for and uplifts the work of rape crisis centers at the state level.

CARE can provide limited academic support and financial assistance and help their patients, at-risk individuals, find temporary housing placement. They also offer in-office therapy services for victims, survivors, witnesses, and supporters affected by power-based violence.

The CARE office also runs a free and confidential crisis line that operates 24/7. You can contact the crisis line at (301) 741-3442.

“If you need immediate assistance or maybe you just had a friend disclose to you, and you want to debrief, the crisis line is available,” CARE Peer Educator Lucy Hebner said.

CARE offers education workshops and training, such as “Don’t Turn Red Flags Pink” for those looking to learn more about relationship violence and “Step Up!” for those looking to learn about bystander intervention.

“CARE’s How to Help a Survivor gives people the resources on how to talk to a friend or a loved one if they are experiencing domestic violence or sexual violence, as well as ways that you can take care of yourself while being a supportive individual,” Boudreau said.

The CARE office hosted their biannual Clothesline Project on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at McKeldin Mall.

“The clothesline project is our visual representation of power-based violence on campus,” Hebner said. “Every t-shirt you see was created by a UMD community member, either sharing their own story with sexual violence or writing a message of support.”

People can interact with the event by walking through and reading the t-shirts, making their shirts or grabbing resources from CARE.

“Domestic violence is often something not talked about or only talked about in very specific settings,” Hebner said, “So hearing stories from other community members who have experienced the same thing can feel very validating.”

CARE’s upcoming Purple Lights Night event on Oct. 23 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Memorial Chapel. This event honors victims and survivors of relationship violence during DVAM.

If you or someone you know needs CARE’s resources, contact their office at ​​(301) 314-2222 or email uhc-care@umd.edu.

You can reach the CARE crisis line by calling (301) 741-3442. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673.

If you need a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE), please contact Adventist Healthcare: Shady Grove Medical Center at (240) 826-6225. This line is available 24/7.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, please call 988 for immediate support.