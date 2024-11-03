Daniel Caesar performs a surprise acoustic set in D.C.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

When Daniel Caesar announces a free performance in D.C., fans drop everything and go. That is exactly what they did on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after the Grammy award-winning artist surprised his followers with a cryptic Instagram post.

At around 2 p.m., Caesar posted a picture of Fort Dupont Park with the caption, “D.C., I’ll be here at 4:30 with my guitar. Let’s see what happens.” Hours later, Caesar, joined by Mustafa the Poet and Tamino, gave an intimate acoustic performance that left the crowd in awe.

Though the park had a stage, Caesar said he wanted to be as close to the audience as possible. He opted for a more personal approach by sitting on a stool just in front of the audience. He wanted the performance to feel like a conversation, so he and the audience talked throughout the two-hour set.

The setlist included some of Caesar’s most beloved tracks. He opened with “Entropy” and the audience was already invested. He also performed fan favorites such as “Japanese Denim,” “Get You” and “Superpowers.”

When he reached “Hold Me Down” and sang the lyric, “If you love me, baby, let me hear you say…” fans enthusiastically shouted back, “I love you!”

These interactive moments during the show made the performance that much more special. Fans also shouted song requests between tracks. Caesar responded with a rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” leaving the audience ecstatic.

Fans were not only treated to Caesar’s iconic voice and wholesome stage presence, but also a performance from Mustafa the Poet, a longtime collaborator of Caesar’s. He sang background vocals beside Caesar but had his time to shine when he performed his song, “Leaving Toronto.”

Mustafa also moderated the questions between songs for Caesar. He asked Caesar questions about his music-making process, how he connects with his spirituality, plans for future music and how he stays grounded as a musician. He created a space that felt open and collaborative between him, Caesar and the audience.

Tamino, who had been playing guitar with Caesar throughout the performance, later took the spotlight. After Caesar introduced him, Tamino took the stool and performed his new song, “Babylon.” His talent was shown through the crowd cheering him on and Caesar encouraged everyone to listen to his music. The three artists created a unique collaboration of music and conversation that left the audience wanting more.

As the performance wrapped up, fans ran toward the performers, eager to get a picture with them. Many were fortunate enough to do so, a perfect way to commemorate the unforgettable experience.