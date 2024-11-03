COIN takes on D.C. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

On Oct. 23, COIN, the Nashville-based indie pop band, brought their signature sound to the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The concert was a nostalgic journey through their discography, blending catchy melodies with introspective lyrics. Their latest album, “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore,” was a central focus of the night, showcasing the band’s evolution and vulnerability.

The band opened with their energetic hit “It’s Hard To Care About Everything,” immediately setting the tone for the night. The setlist was a perfect balance of old and new, with fan favorites like “Talk Too Much” and “Feelings” interspersed with tracks from their latest album.

Original photo by Tanvi Sivakumar

One of the most striking aspects of the concert was the band’s ability to create an intimate atmosphere within the large venue. The minimalist stage setup, combined with the ambient lighting, transported the audience to a world of their own. Lead singer Chase Lawrence’s vocals and charismatic stage presence captivated the crowd, drawing them into the music.

Throughout the night Chase had repeatedly mentioned how special it was performing in DC as it was one of the first cities they traveled to outside of their hometown in Nashville.

A highlight of the night was the performance of “Let It All Out (10:05)”. The stripped-down arrangement, coupled with Lawrence’s heartfelt vocals, created a powerful and emotional moment. The crowd was completely silent, hanging on every word as if sharing a deeply personal experience with the band.

The setlist was a carefully curated journey through COIN’s discography. Tracks like “Chapstick” and “I Want It All” showcased the band’s ability to craft catchy pop hooks, while songs like “Boyfriend” and “Hannah” delved into more introspective territory. The performance of “222” was a particular standout, with its melodies and anthemic chorus.

The show ended with fan favorites “Strawberry Jam” and “Crash My Car” and was a testament to their talent and artistry. The band’s ability to connect with their audience on an emotional level is what sets them apart. Whether a longtime fan or a newcomer to their music, their live performances are an unforgettable experience.