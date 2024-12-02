Budget-friendly stocking stuffers: 5 gift recommendations from UMD students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Stocking stuffers do not have to be expensive to be memorable. From practical everyday items to small, thoughtful surprises, plenty of affordable options can bring holiday cheer without stretching your budget as a college student.

Build Your Mini Set from Sol de Janeiro

The Build Your Mini Set from Sol de Janeiro lets you pick four mini body care or hair products to create a custom travel set. You get four deluxe mini items and a free TSA-approved travel pouch. Mix and match options like the popular Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa Perfume Mists or Brazilian Joia Shampoo to sample new favorites. This set makes a great stocking stuffer because it is affordable, customizable and includes luxury minis that feel thoughtful and practical.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

​​Summer Fridays Lip Balms are the perfect addition to any stocking this year. These hydrating balms come in a variety of shades and are ideal for the colder months. A small yet luxurious gift, they’re sure to be a hit with anyone who appreciates skincare and a touch of everyday glam.

Sophomore early childhood education major, Ella Hawkins loves practical yet fun items, just like this lip balm.

“Some good stocking stuffers I’m asking for are the ELF Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, Touchland hand sanitizer, candy and face masks,” Hawkins said.

Kate Spade Just Mine Initial Collection Luggage Tag

The Kate Spade Just Mine Initial Collection Luggage Tag is a stylish and affordable gift option at $16. Each tag features a unique initial in various colors. This personalized touch makes it perfect as a small, thoughtful gift or stocking stuffer, especially for those who love to travel. Durable and chic, the luggage tags add flair while making bags easy to identify.

Jellycat plush

A small Jellycat plush is the ultimate stocking stuffer—soft, adorable and just the right size to tuck into any stocking. With whimsical characters like bunnies or avocados, they bring a touch of cheer that’s perfect for all ages and guaranteed to make holiday mornings even more magical.

Evry Jewels

Evry Jewels makes stocking stuffers simple and affordable this year, with everything under $10 during their sales. From sleek rings to minimalist earrings, these budget-friendly pieces are a thoughtful way to add a little sparkle without overspending and perfect for anyone who loves a touch of style in their gifts!

“I like browsing Amazon storefronts from my favorite influencers, Evry Jewels and Target,” junior kinesiology major, Madi Hemming said. “Beauty products and jewelry are always my favorite stocking stuffers.”

These five stocking stuffer recommendations show that great gifts do not have to be expensive. From mini body care sets to cute collectibles, there is something for everyone. Happy gifting!