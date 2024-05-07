This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Summer is my favorite season and some of my favorite movies, like the ones I will include on this list, are perfect to watch after the end of the spring semester.

So which are the best ones? Here’s a list of some movies I watch every summer that I highly recommend.

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Wet Hot American Summer” takes place on the last day of a summer camp in 1981. The movie focuses on a group of counselors who are trying to make the best out of their last day at camp. This raunchy comedy stars Paul Rudd and is a summer must-watch.

“Dazed and Confused”

With a similar plot line to the previous movie, “Dazed and Confused” is set on the last day of school before summer vacation in 1976. It follows groups of incoming freshmen and seniors as they revel in their last day of school. This is one of my favorite movies to watch not only in the summer but year-round.

“Summer of 85”

“Summer of 85” is a movie I randomly stumbled upon a few years ago and now I can’t get through summer without watching it. It’s a French film set during the summer in Normandy and focuses on the budding relationship between two teenagers, David and Alexis.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

This movie was one of my absolute favorites growing up. It centered around four best friends that are going to be apart for the summer. Before they leave, they find a pair of jeans that somehow fit all of them. Throughout the summer, they mail these jeans to and update each other on their summer adventures. This lighthearted movie is perfect to watch when you’re feeling nostalgic.

“But I’m a Cheerleader”

While this movie is not necessarily a summer movie, I always find myself watching it during this time. Its bright pink and blue color scheme is, in my opinion, perfect for the season. This movie offers a comedic take on conversion therapy. Megan, a high school cheerleader, is sent to a conversion therapy camp called True Directions because her parents suspect she is a lesbian. This romantic comedy starring Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, and drag queen RuPaul is one of my favorite movies that I highly recommend watching this coming season.

“Call Me By Your Name”I could not finish this list without including what used to be my favorite movie in high school. I will always rewatch this movie in the summer for its beautiful cinematography. “Call Me By Your Name” takes place in Northern Italy in the 1980s. The main protagonist Elio falls for Oliver, an academic intern for Elio’s father who is staying at Elio’s family villa.