Advice for Long Distance Couples: How to Appeal to Love Languages

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Long distance can be difficult for lots of couples. It is a time to test your compatibility, problem solving skills and patience. Especially for those whose love language is physical touch, many couples struggle to find ways to strengthen their connection while keeping the love alive; here are some tips.

One of the best ways couples can appeal to each other’s love languages is making time to understand their significant other. Communicate often, preferably through a phone call or FaceTime, set clear expectations and build trust with one another. Ordering your significant other food, flowers or even something they have been talking about for a while is a great way to show “acts of service” or “receiving gifts.”

However, spontaneously ordering things for your better half is not always feasible for college students. Sometimes, “quality time” is the next best option. Scheduling times each day or week for each other to do something that you both enjoy or to catch up is crucial. Even small things such as online shopping together or playing a game you both enjoy is great for building collaboration skills and unwinding together.

For some people, something as simple as the words you say can speak volumes. “Words of affirmation” prove to be a helpful tool when it comes to being apart. Try to use compliments that are unique and personal. Your S.O. will remember a unique compliment rather than an overused one.

Reassurance is another aspect of “words of affirmation” that may need to be addressed at several points, especially when starting out. Trust can be an issue at first if it is your first time being away from your partner, but some gentle and unwavering support from them could make or break your relationship.

Try not to alienate your partner if they express concerns or struggles while transitioning into college or a new season of life. Always be willing to support and love them as long as it stays within the boundaries you have discussed. Communicating effectively through every season of life is an essential life skill and will strengthen the bond between you and your significant other.

It takes two strong-willed people who are in love to make a long distance relationship work. If you set up boundaries, demonstrate effective communication and build a strong foundation of love and commitment, it will make long distance a little easier. This may only be a few years, but think about the decades more that you will have together; this is only temporary.