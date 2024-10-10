A Guide to Fall Activities for a Broke College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

When the weather starts feeling like sweatshirts and leggings and switching from iced to hot coffee, the urge to partake in fun fall activities reaches its peak! However, I have forgotten one thing:

I am a broke college student.

If you want to participate in fall activities without completely breaking the bank, here are some budget friendly things you can do in the College Park area.

1. Wooded Hillock Trail

Right on campus, just beyond the Terrapin Trail Garage, lies the beautiful Wooded Hillock trail. This trail is perfect in the fall to admire the foliage and beautiful autumn colors. Hiking is completely free and a wonderful way to get into the fall spirit!

2. Sharp’s At Waterford Farms

Sharp’s At Waterford Farms offers so many different fall activities, including free 45-minute hayrides and admissions. They also have an adorable fall market where you can purchase classic autumn foods or decorations. There is nothing like enjoying nature and agriculture in the fall, especially with that low of a price!

3. Pumpkin Carving/Painting

One of my favorite things to do during the fall season is pumpkin carving or painting. You and a group of friends just need to grab pumpkins from Trader Joe’s and make your very own creation. This can make for such good memories and adorable pictures!

4. Fall TV marathon (think “Harry Potter,” “Gilmore Girls,” horror movie marathon, etc.)

There is no better way to match the season than watching your favorite fall-themed television. Make a list of the scariest horror movies and get a group together to binge. All horror movies are so much less scary when you watch them with friends!

5. Homestead Farms

Homestead Farms is a bit of a drive, but makes up for it with its cheap apple-picking prices. If you and your friends have time on the weekends for a fun fall outing, take a drive or public transit out to this adorable farm.

6. Fall baking/cooking…or just eating

If you have access to a kitchen, one of my favorite ways to get in the fall mood is to bake some fall treats, like pumpkin bread or apple pie! Trader Joe’s also has its shelves stocked with fall goodies. You can even make an outing with your friends by going to a cheap cafe or restaurant to try some autumnal foods.

7. Go into Washington D.C.

One of the greatest things about UMD is its proximity to a city. Just a metro ride away, you can go explore D.C. fall events. Or, you can just walk around Georgetown and enjoy the little shops. There is so much to do; the possibilities are endless.

8. Look something up – fall activities are closer than they seem!

If you have not quite figured out what you want to do, that is OK! There are so many resources available for you to find activities in your area. Check out what is going on on campus as well. Some of your favorite clubs might be hosting fall events that you do not even know about.

As the crisp autumn air comes around the corner, I hope you can embrace the season as much as possible without spending all of your savings!