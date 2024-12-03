A College Student’s Guide to Making the Most of the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Returning home after months at college can create mixed feelings of excitement and stress for many students. The holidays offer a chance to reconnect with family and recharge after a long semester, but transitioning from dorm life to family routines is not always seamless. Here is advice to help keep the holidays enjoyable and stress-free.

Set Expectations Early

Communication is key when moving back into a shared living space. Before heading home, talk with your family about expectations. Discuss things like curfews, chores and how much time you will spend with them. By setting boundaries early everyone knows what to expect and tensions are less likely to arise.

Keep Up with Self-Care

With the hustle and bustle of holiday events it can be easy to neglect self-care. Whether it is journaling, meditating or taking walks, sticking to personal self-care habits will make the break more relaxing. Maintaining balance helps manage the sometimes overwhelming feelings of the season.

Balance Family and Friends

Seeing high school friends might be at the top of the to-do list, but family members are also likely looking forward to time together. Splitting time between both groups can help avoid hurt feelings. Planning specific times to see friends and family can make it easier to give both the attention they deserve.

Embrace Nostalgia

Holiday traditions can bring comfort and joy, even if they feel predictable. Whether it is decorating the tree, baking cookies or watching a favorite holiday movie, participating in these rituals can help smooth the transition back home. They might even create new memories that make you appreciate the time away from campus.

Navigate Family Dynamics

Being back under one roof can resurface old habits or tensions. If conflicts arise it is OK to take a breather and step away. It is also a good opportunity to practice patience and remember that everyone is adjusting to the change.

Focus on Gratitude

While the adjustment can be overwhelming, there is something special about the time spent with loved ones during the holidays. Finding moments to appreciate family traditions, reconnect and make new memories can keep stress in check. Small gestures of gratitude, like helping prepare meals or simply saying thank you, go a long way.

Heading home can feel like a shift back in time, but it is also a chance to rest, reflect and enjoy being around loved ones. With a little preparation and some thoughtful communication the holidays can be as meaningful as they are fun.