This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Studying abroad can be one of the most exciting and adventurous times of your college experience. However, it also involves change and getting outside of your comfort zone. With these eight essentials your study abroad experience can be a little more seamless:

Whether you are studying in Europe, Australia, Asia or anywhere in between, having a multi-country travel plug adapter will make visiting different countries a whole lot easier. Suitable for all outlet types with multiple USB and USBC plugs, having this one size fits all adapter is a must for studying abroad.

This backpack checks all the boxes for studying abroad! Its high quality material, personal item size, laptop sleeve and comfortable fit make this bag ideal for weekend trips with budget airlines. Also, The North Face offers discounts for college students, so use your code for this backpack.

Comfortable walking shoes

Chances are if you are studying abroad, you will be getting your steps in. Having cute, yet comfortable, shoes is a must. My favorites are the New Balance CT302 — by far the most comfortable sneaker I have ever owned!

These thin, but super practical microfiber towels are perfect for traveling. Use it as a bath towel in your hostel or a beach towel for a picnic on the sand; throwing this towel into your luggage takes up minimal space and always comes in handy.

Zero foreign transaction fee debit/credit cards

Studying abroad can take a toll on your bank account, but getting a debit or credit card with zero international transaction fees will avoid a build up of unnecessary charges. Consult your bank, parents or a financial advisor to find the best option before you head abroad.

Bar soap

Avoid liquid restrictions and also make a better choice for the planet by purchasing bar soap for your beauty and hair products. Shampoo and conditioner, face wash and body wash can all be found in bar form, which is ideal for traveling with minimal liquids!

Investing in a good fanny pack before studying abroad is a necessity. With all your essential belongings in a secure place, your travel experience will be a lot less stressful. Plus, this hip pack from Cotopaxi is cute, colorful and practical!

Nobody wants a dead phone while they are traveling! Having a reliable portable charger will save you from this dreadful situation while studying abroad. This power bank from Anker is lightweight and can easily fit into any bag you bring with you.

Now you are stocked up on all the travel essentials you could possibly need for studying abroad. Enjoy the adventure!