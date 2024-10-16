5 Ways Taylor Swift Can Inspire Your College Park Gameday Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

“‘Tis the damn season.” That is, the season of Taylor Swift serving outfit goals as she cheers on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Lucky for us University of Maryland Terps fans who love a good game day look, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Terps have the same color scheme. Whether it is an oversized sweatshirt or full denim-on-denim, look no further than Swift’s collection of game-day outfits to determine your next State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) Stadium aesthetic.

Here are five different ways you can take inspiration from this pop star.

#1: A comfy crew neck or sweater

You can never go wrong with an oversized sweatshirt. Whether you pair it with a black mini skirt, leggings, or shorts, it is perfect for staying warm while repping your school spirit! For a pop of color opt for a bright red with some cool graphics. Last season, Swift sported a vintage Chiefs crew neck with black pants, proving that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand.

#2: Boots

If there is one common theme in Swift’s football game outfits, it is a good pair of boots. These can be dressed up or down, which Swift has shown us time and time again. Last season, she paired a black thigh-high pair with a simple oversized red T-shirt. This year for Kansas City’s kickoff game she opted for a denim-on-denim set with red leather boots.

#3: A red jacket

As we move into fall and winter, football fans have to start thinking about weather-appropriate game-day wear. However, that does not mean style has to be sacrificed! Swift has proven time and time again that a statement jacket, puffer, or cardigan can make for the perfect outfit. Given that she has an entire album named for the shade, Swift is in no shortage of accessories and staple pieces in the Chiefs’ and Terps’ bright red color.

#4: Denim-on-denim

Everyone loves a matching set and denim is perfect for a fall game day! For the Chiefs’ NFL season opener, Swift donned a denim corset top and matching jean shorts while she cheered on Travis Kelce. Whether you pair it with boots like Swift did, or some cute sneakers, coordinating pieces are sure to elevate your outfit. Go for a cute top and skirt, or as the air gets colder some good jeans and a denim jacket.

#5: A red (or Maroon) lip

“Loving him was red.” Of course, what Taylor Swift-inspired football game look would be complete without the singer’s signature red lip? Whether it is L’Oreal, or Swift’s personal favorite Pat McGrath, adding a pop of color to your makeup can spice up any outfit.

While Swifties are still anxiously awaiting her next album drop, Swift is keeping them fed with football content. From casual to chic, this pop star can rock any outfit and “never goes out of style.”

Next time you are searching your closet to find an outfit on a Saturday morning, take some inspiration from her sideline fashion.