This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

By: Ava Zotollo

It is officially the time of year when family and friends get together to enjoy the holiday season. At these gatherings, charcuterie boards have become a staple appetizer.

Most prominently on social media, having “board nights” with your loved ones has become extremely popular with the different assortments you can have.

Here are some ideas for you to create your very own board to bring to your next event:

Classic Charcuterie Board

To make a classic charcuterie board you can combine any of your favorite meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts and fruits. You can create various combinations of each component to come up with new flavor profiles and construct them to your liking. Some of the top charcuterie meats include prosciutto, sopressata and capicola. Some of the top charcuterie cheeses include brie, gouda and cheddar. You can add whatever you like to your board, which adds to the appeal of a classic charcuterie board.

Ice Cream Board

Start by picking any of your favorite ice cream flavors. Then, you can personalize your ice cream with a variety of toppings, like sprinkles, candies, cherries and more. You can also garnish with different syrups such as chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauces, as well as whipped cream. Do not forget to have bowls and spoons, too! Once again, it is about having the opportunity to choose what you like and what satisfies your sweet tooth to make for a perfect for a girls night in.

Fast Food Board

One of the more popular boards seen on social media has been a fast food board. You can create a fast food board with Chick-fil-A, McDonalds or any restaurant of your choosing. Make sure to order plenty of chicken nuggets and fries with any of their dipping sauces to arrange on your board that you and your guests enjoy! A get together with your besties would be such a great occasion for this board.

S’mores Board

A s’mores board is another great idea because of its ability to be eaten easily and without utensils. Arrange a spread of graham crackers, marshmallows, and different chocolates with a s’mores dip and marshmallow fluff in the center. You can get creative with the chocolate too for more variety with milk, dark, white chocolates, or even with flavored chocolates like caramel, mint or Reeses cups. These are especially popular with little kids!

Fruit Board

A healthier option for charcuterie board night can be a fruit board. There are so many different fruits to choose from, and all you need to do is slice them into bite-sized pieces. Mix different berries, melons or whatever is your fruit of choice. To dip, you can melt chocolate, caramel or whipped cream. There is so much versatility, especially because anyone at any age would love this one.

Charcuterie boards are a great way to show off your creativity, appeal to a large crowd and have a fun and personalized eating experience. There are so many quick and easy ideas to build your own board and bring to your next family gathering too!