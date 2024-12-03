5 Festive Films To Watch This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The holiday season has so much to offer in terms of entertainment and picking a Christmas film to watch can seem like quite the daunting task. Here are five must watch Christmas films that will get you in the Christmas spirit!

1. “Home Alone” (1990)

Arguably one of the best Christmas films to date, “Home Alone” tells the story of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) and his experience with being forgotten by his family upon their departure for their Paris Christmas trip. While home alone, Kevin faces the task of protecting his home from two comedic burglars.

2. “ELF” (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell), an oversized elf, was raised by Santa Claus in the North Pole. One day, he receives a snow globe from Santa Claus, followed by the suggestion that he should locate his father Walter Hobbs (James Caan). Upon his arrival to New York City, Buddy spreads Christmas spirit, and even manages to warm the heart of his father. “Elf” tells the heartwarming story of a found family.

3. “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004)

Luther Krank (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) have a newfound sense of freedom from their usual Christmas traditions once their daughter decides to travel to Peru for the Holidays. In an unusual change of plans, their daughter, Blair (Julie Gonzalo) decides to spend the Holidays with her parents, leaving them in a panic to get things in order before she arrives. “Christmas with the Kranks” is the perfect film for comedy enjoyers who are hoping to get in the Christmas spirit!

4. “A Christmas Carol” (2009)

Inspired by the original book by Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol” tells the inspiring story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, who despises Christmas and all of its traditions. Throughout the film, Ebeneezer is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. These visits ultimately change Scrooge’s outlook on the holiday.

5. “Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!” (2011)

In a Christmas spinoff of the classic Disney channel show “Good Luck Charlie,” the film tells the story of Teddy (Bridget Mendler) and her mother Amy (Leigh-Allyn Baker) when they are separated from their family during the Holidays. “Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!” puts a Christmas spin on the already comedic Duncan Family, making it the perfect film for Disney lovers!

Entertain yourself with one of these Christmas classics this holiday season to keep your mood merry and bright!