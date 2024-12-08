3 Ways to Stay Involved in Politics Post-Election

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

It has been over a month since the winner of the 2024 presidential election was announced. Many people who did not support President-elect Donald Trump are wondering what to do now, given his victory. Is it time to give up the fight for so many issues? Or can more be done to create progressive change? Here are three ways to stay politically engaged post-election.

Get Involved in Local and State Politics

One of the best ways to make change and continue your political activism is to get involved in local politics. Your mayor, village president, city council or board of trustees have more power in your day-to-day life than you might be aware of. They have power over your city or town that individuals at the federal level do not. Your state representative is often from the same area that they represent and can relate to issues or problems that you might want changed. They can also propose legislation in the State House that might not pass at a federal level but could still be applied to your state.

Join Advocacy Groups

Another simple thing that you can do if you want to stay politically engaged post-election is to join advocacy groups. There are various groups for so many different issues. Whether you care about minority rights, healthcare or abortion, there is a group for you. These groups are good ways to get connected with other people who are as passionate as you. Oftentimes, these groups will have lobbying days or opportunities to meet with policymakers and share their ideas.

Talk to Community Members and Elected Officials

One of the best ways to create change is just by talking to people. Get involved with a local candidate and go door-knocking or make phone calls for them. Next year, there will be three special elections in the House of Representatives and two gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey. Tell your neighbors, friends and family members about issues you care about and inform them about those issues. Highlight candidates they can support in elections with similar values. Also, you can call, email or write letters to your government officials to tell them why they should or should not support a specific piece of legislation.

There are many different ways to get involved, and this is certainly not a complete list. Most importantly, keep educating yourself and supporting candidates and politicians who align with your views.