15 underrated songs to add to your fall playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

While “Zombie”, “All Too Well” and “Season of the Witch” are all iconic fall classics, there are so many other songs that scream autumn leaves. Here are 15 underrated fall songs to add to your playlists this year

15.) “Apocalypse”- Cigarettes After Sex

The opening chords themselves give cozy fall evening vibes!

14.) “Roslyn”- Bon Iver & St. Vincent

This iconic song from the “Twilight: New Moon” movie soundtrack is just as autumnal as the movie.

13.) “Goo Goo Muck”- The Cramps

Since this is one of my favorite Halloween songs, I was thrilled when it began trending on Tik Tok again last year!

12.) “First Love/Late Spring”- Mitski

Don’t be fooled by the name, this song is like walking through a road full of trees with yellow and orange leaves.

11.) “Add Up My Love”- Clairo

I’m absolutely obsessed with the smooth trumpet in the background and honestly, most of her new album, “Charm,” exudes fall vibes.

10.) “Back to the Old House”- The Smiths

What better way to sit on your floor and ponder your life decisions than blasting this song?

9.) “Smoke Signals”- Phoebe Bridgers

It would not be fall without Bridgers’ “Stranger in the Alps!”

8.) “I Know You”- Faye Webster

Oh, to fall in love in autumn….

7.) “The Last of the Honey Bees”- Sam burchfield

The mentions of leaves changing colors, skeletons, and the guitar riffs? Count me in!

6.) “Clay Pigeons”- Micheal Cera

Another fall rainy day song for your listening pleasure!

5.) “Paul Revere”- Noah Kahan & Gregory Alan Isakov

Loving “Stick Season” but feel like it’s overplayed? Then this song is for you!

4.) “For Emma”- Bon Iver

Yes, I know he is on this list twice, but how could I exclude this song?

3.) “Sailor Song”- Gigi Perez

I simply cannot express how this song makes me feel… just trust me on this one.

2.) “October Skies”- Mumford & Sons

Light that candle, buy that blanket, read that book and drink some apple cider because this is the perfect fall song to unwind to.

1.) “Pale September”- Fiona Apple

Ah yes, Fiona Apple, the queen of fall. Her music never disappoints, particularly with this magical song.

Honorable mention: “Where you Lead, I Will Follow”- Carole King

Here is the link to the playlist of these songs. Happy fall!