10 OF UMD’S BEST SPOTS TO ENJOY FALL WEATHER

As it gets colder outside, it is important to stop and enjoy the beautiful fall weather around the University of Maryland campus. Luckily in College Park there are plenty of amazing spots that highlight the coziness of fall. Consider these fall hotspots to be your next favorite study place, place to watch a horror movie or even just a favorite hangout spot.

1. McKeldin Mall

What place is better to sit and enjoy Maryland’s fall season than by the fountain at McKeldin? This spot is perfect for some serotonin on a tough school day. While listening to the splashing of the fountain you can soak in the warm rays of the sun. This is also my go-to sunset spot, and with fewer trees it is easy to see the sky change to gorgeous pinks and purples at dusk.

2. Tawes Plaza Garden

Tawes Plaza Garden is a great place to observe the leaves changing. It also hosts a farmers market every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The farmer’s market consists of local vendors selling products ranging from handmade jewelry to apple cider. If you are looking to embrace the fall season, Tawes Plaza Garden is definitely the place to be!

3. University of Maryland Golf Course

UMD’s golf course provides a perfect place for students to take in the fall weather. The golf course is complete with 18 holes, a 40 stall driving range, and practice putting and chipping areas. It is the perfect place to enjoy the fall weather with friends or family while enjoying a nice game of golf.

4. Hornbake Plaza

Hornbake Plaza is conveniently located outside Hornbake Library and is complete with a fountain and plenty of sitting areas. There is almost always something going on at Hornbake Plaza from protestors,to local vendors and non-profit organizations,making it one of UMD’s most entertaining spots. Between the entertainment and sitting areas Hornbake Plaza is in the top five areas to enjoy the fall weather.

5. Knight Hall Pollinator Garden

Located right outside Knight Hall, the Knight Hall Pollinator Garden is one of the prettiest spots on campus. The garden has stunning flowers and greenery surrounding shaded tables, which both allows for students to enjoy the fall weather while also providing shade for when the Maryland heat gets a little too much.

6. Washington Quad

The Washington Quad on South Campus has pavilions as well as grills and picnic tables. This makes it a wonderful place to hang with friends to enjoy the weather and also provides recreational activities for all students.

7. Garden of Reflection and Remembrance

The Garden of Reflection and Remembrance is on the back side of the Memorial Chapel. The garden is designed to inspire quiet reflection among students and is ideal for a peaceful spot to take in the fall weather. There is incredibly designed architecture in the garden that provides shade as well.

8. Outside South Campus Dining Hall

Outside the South Campus Dining Hall there are a plethora of trees that create the perfect fall aesthetic. The stunning orange and reds can be viewed easily if you simply just look over the railing outside. If you are like me and enjoy watching the fall sunsets then this spot is the perfect location for you.

9. Dessie M Moxley Gardens

Dedicated to Dessie M. Moxley, the Moxley Gardens outside the Alumni Center are another quiet spot to enjoy the autumn weather. The garden has some delightful greenery all contributed by James R. Moxley, Jr. It does not get too busy during the day, and provides privacy to students due to it being fenced in.

10. Courtyard on Backside of Edward St. John’s Learning and Teaching Center

Last but not least, this hidden courtyard on the backside of Edward St. John’s Learning and Teaching Center is a wonderful place to sit and take in the fall weather. The courtyard is lower than the sidewalk which makes it extremely quiet during the day. Its quietness promotes studying and reflection among students.