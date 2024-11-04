This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Despite loving to read, bookworms often find themselves facing the inevitable reading slump—a drought of interest in stories and the inability to finish a novel. This disease can last from a week to years, but, regardless of its duration, reading slumps are irritating and deprive a reader of their hobby.

Oftentimes, heavy plotlines or endless worldbuilding in novels will further drive a reader into their disinterest in books, so here are ten novels that are easy to follow and cure reading slumps.

“Just for the Summer” by Abby Jiminez

This humorous, adorable romance follows Emma and Justin, who both have a terrible curse on their dating life—every person they date finds their soulmate after they break up. After discovering their uncommon similarity, they agree to have a summer fling so they can both find their happily-ever-afters when they break up. But will their fake-dating stint stay fake?

“Just for the Summer” is an easy read, alternating between Emma’s and Justin’s points of view. While light-hearted, the book also includes serious topics, such as avoidant attachment issues and child abandonment. It is a story with the perfect blend of realism and hilarity.

“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Perfect for fans of hit-movie “Challengers,” “Carrie Soto is Back” follows a famed tennis player hoping to defend her title of being the greatest tennis player of all-time and reclaim her record of twenty Grand Slams. This novel covers Carrie’s rise to fame, as well as her journey as she comes out of retirement; she is ruthless, but sensitive, and the novel expresses the complexities of being a woman.

Written by Taylor Jenkins Reid [“Daisy Jones and the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”], this book promises to keep a reader captivated with its intriguing characters and fast-paced tennis matches.

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

This novel follows Marianne and Connell over the course of their teenage years and early adulthood. The book focuses on their complicated, utterly human relationship, as well as touches on issues such as classism and depression.

“Normal People” explores first love in all its complexities in less than 300 pages. It is a short, deep read that will bring you to tears. If you really love it, you can also find its series adaptation on Hulu.

“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

Following two polar opposites, “People We Meet on Vacation” is a story of unexpected bond. Poppy is an extroverted woman who yearns to travel the world. Alex is a bookworm homebody who adores his small town. Nobody would suspect them to become best friends. This is a novel about both friendship and romance, with a hint of summer wanderlust.

Written by the astounding romance author, Emily Henry, “People We Meet on Vacation” is the perfect novel to pack in your suitcase on a weekend trip!

“One Dark Window” by Rachel Gillig

Perfect for a fall read, this dark, quaint fantasy follows Elspeth Spindle, a girl with a monster living inside her. Rachel Gillig’s worldbuilding is easy to follow and describes a cozy, spooky setting. This is the perfect novel to snuggle under the blankets in front of a crackling fire with.

Also, the love interest is a tall, attractive, brooding man. So…

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson

A young adult thriller recently adapted into a television series by Netflix, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is about high school junior Pippa (Pip) Fitz-Amobi and her controversial capstone project—she’s chosen to investigate a murder case that took place in her town five years prior.

A suspenseful read, this novel is a nail-biter as Pip’s research shifts from a silly school project into a life-threatening mission.

“Heartless” by Marissa Meyer

Written by the queen of fairytale retellings Marissa Meyer, “Heartless” tells the tale of the notorious Queen of Hearts before her reign—when she was simply a girl who wanted to fall in love and own a bakery. This prequel is a wondrous romance between the main protagonist, Catherine, and the court jester as they explore a secret courtship.

Taking place in the whimsical world of Wonderland, this book bursts with magic and madness. It is an interesting twist on Lewis Carroll’s infamous character.

“Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson

Better known for his adult fantasy series, Brandon Sanderson explores the realm of young adult stand-alones. This novel is narrated by a rat and follows the adventures of a typical, human girl, Tress, as she sails across multi-colored oceans to save the boy she loves.

A reverse retelling of “The Princess Bride,” “Tress of the Emerald Sea” is a book with laugh-aloud lines and a found family dynamic as a simple, plain girl takes on a world of whimsy.

“The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston

A Goodreads Choice Award Winner, Ashley Poston’s “The Seven Year Slip” is about a book publicist who inherits her aunt’s apartment that can transport itself seven years into the past. Clementine is ambitious with a guarded heart—until she meets an odd man in her apartment.

Who exists seven years in the past.

A short, heart-warming novel, “The Seven Year Slip” is a perfect read after a rough week of overwhelming homework and difficult exams—a quick book to read in one-sitting!

“Betting on You” by Lynn Painter

Written by Lynn Painter, the author of the famed “Better than the Movies,” “Betting on You” follows coworkers who bet on whether the opposite sex can be friends without falling for each other. Bailey and Charlie keep track of the romantic lives of others as they grow closer through their work shenanigans and schemes of fake dating.

Touching on family drama and the importance of friendships, “Betting on You” is a fast-paced, fun novel with alternating point-of-views and plenty of banter.

Not only are these novels great to get out of reading slumps, but they’re also good starters for non-readers. Consider putting your phone down and picking up one of these books!