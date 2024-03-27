The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally that time of year again! That’s right, grad season! All the hard work has finally paid off, and it’s time to get the degree you earned and throw those caps high in the sky. So take a moment to congratulate yourself for overcoming all of the obstacles thrown your way to get to this point, except for one: finding a grad dress. Although what matters most is getting that degree, we all know that the memories, or should I say, the grad pictures, will last a lifetime on social media or grandma’s fridge. But, before you break a sweat over finding the dress, I’m here to help. Here are my top five picks for grad dresses and where to find them.

Generally, everyone is expecting to find a white dress for graduation, as that is traditionally the color that is worn. If that is the route you are going for, I recommend the “Aphrodite White Satin Bustier Dress” from Boho Pink, as worn by @mccall.mitchell . On the website, it is described as having a “fitted bodice, plunge neckline, open back, and fit-and-flare silhouette.” It is such an elegant yet stylish piece that can easily be dressed up or down and is sure to be flattering on most. My favorite thing about this dress, however, is that it comes in multiple colors; besides white, the dress comes in red, light blue, and champagne. So, if white is not the color you are looking for, but you still want to go for this style of dress, then I recommend it due to its multiple color options, especially since red and blue are common school colors (if you are looking to show your school pride on grad day). On top of all of this, the dress is super comfortable, matches virtually any type of shoe from sandals to heels, and can be worn to graduation and the beach vacation afterward! Finally, the dress costs $89, although it may seem a bit pricey, it is a fairly affordable option as far as grad dresses go. So, if you want a traditional white dress with an adorable silhouette that can be dressed up or down, this is sure to make grad day that much more memorable. While we’re still talking about white dresses, I have another option that is a bit more on-trend, but still sure to have you pinning your grad photos on your Instagram ten years post-grad. While the previous dress is more sweet and simple, the “Frankie White Bustier Mini Dress” is absolutely adorable and definitely on trend. That’s right, it has a bow! With everything coquette being on trend, let’s face it, we are all putting a bow on everything. But don’t stress, the “Frankie White Bustier Mini Dress” is still going to stay on trend even after the coquette craze has passed. If you are looking for a way to style this dress, see @lexxhidalgo on Instagram. It pairs so well with a cute chunky necklace or with something daintier to match the softness of the bow and the lace trim on the dress. It’s also important to consider how it will look underneath the grad gown, and because of the dress’ flared mini skirt that gives the dress shape but is still not over the top, it will add just the right amount of dimension and shape to your grad look. However, if you are still not sold on the white dress idea, then I have good news for you. This dress comes in black as well. What is even better, if you do not feel like wearing heels during your grad ceremony, the model on the Boho Pink website has paired the dress with a pair of leather platform shoes (you can wear your favorite pair of docs to graduation with this dress, elevating your everyday look for the special occasion, but still feeling like you). The best piece of news, however, is that the dress is only 74 dollars. Before you call me crazy for saying “only,” grad dresses on the market are typically upwards of 100 dollars, especially for trendy styles like this one. So, since this can be worn more than once, is super on trend, and affordable, it is sure to leave grandma making a permanent spot on the front of her refrigerator just for your grad pics (and you will be super comfy too since the dress is so light and airy)! If you are not into the mini dress look but still want something a bit longer that does not make it seem like you are going to church, I have a great recommendation for you! The Loveliest Looks White Floral Jacquard Tie-Strap Midi Dress from Lulu’s is a super cute option. It still gives you that bustier top that is super flattering, like option one. However, it’s a midi dress, that is still flowy and includes a slit, so it is still super cute and youthful. I would recommend wearing some type of heel with this dress to elevate the look and elongate one’s figure, pairing nicely with the length of the dress itself. The straps on the dress are also super cute, giving that bow look that, of course, is all the rage right now. My favorite part about the dress, however, is the simple floral pattern on the dress that just gives it the spring look, perfect for the springtime grad. It is also certain to look beautiful underneath a grad gown, as it will not be overpowered by the gown itself with its longer length and flowy but fitted skirt. The pricing is similar to that of option two, with the dress selling for 79 dollars. It is an excellent option for something a little fancier, yet still trendy and cute that won’t leave you with any regrets when you get those grad pictures back. Although most of us think of the spring and summer time being peak grad season, which is certainly true, let’s not forget our fall/winter grads. The path to getting one’s college degree is different for everyone, and while most people generally graduate in the spring, there are certainly graduates who receive their degrees during the colder seasons. But do not worry, it is never too early to start shopping for grad dresses, so if you are stressing over what to wear for your fall/winter grad, I’ve got you covered. Cabana Club Boutique and Boho Pink both have an adorable mini sweater dress that is perfect for those colder months but still gives you a great look. The Brooke White Sweater Mini Dress features a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, and even a small slit on the side. Not only will this look adorable for graduation, but being that it is white and a unique option in general, you are certain to get used to it later on, whether it be for a dinner with friends or date night. If you are worried about shoes, don’t be. This dress can pair wonderfully with boots, especially cowgirl boots, which are also very on-trend right now. However, especially for grad season, it is great that the dress pairs excellently with heels as well. For more style inspiration, see @mackenzieemarsh on Instagram and @hey_itsday. This dress retails for $89.00, which is in the same price range as the other dresses mentioned above. Up until now, all of my recommendations have been fairly reasonable in both price and style. But let’s face it, graduating from college is a very big accomplishment, and if you are looking to splurge a bit on a dress for the big occasion, the Jayleen Mini Dress from For Love and Lemons is adorable. I am a big fan of a fun sleeve, and this dress has just that. The corset bodice and all the ruffles paired with the simple blue flowers ensure that the dress is not overpowering, but still different from what everyone else may gravitate toward for graduation. Even when you take the grad cap and gown off, you are sure to still get compliments on this dress afterward. Furthermore, it is versatile like many of the other dresses I have recommended in that styling it with chunky jewelry or a daintier piece is really up to you as the dress is just the right amount of frilly to allow the person wearing it to get creative with accessories. However, for this look, I would go with a heel just because it is on the dressier side in general, and you do not want your choice of shoes to bring down this show-stopping dress. Now for the price, I did warn you! The dress retails for $269. We all know that dresses can get expensive, and this is certainly not a cheap dress. However, if you feel as though it is exactly what you are looking for, then I think it can be worn again throughout the warmer months, and is certainly a great investment if it makes you feel your best on such an important occasion. You’ve earned it!

Whatever you decide to wear to your grad, just remember not to stress too much about it. It may feel contradictory to what I have said in the article, but in all honesty, just remember to enjoy the day. A lot of hard work leads up to that one moment when you are handed your degree. Sure, pictures may last, but no picture can compare to the feeling of graduating after such hard work. It may sound cheesy, but it’s true. So wear a dress that makes you feel happy, but remember that no matter what you look like on graduation day, you have just made a huge achievement and are one step closer to fulfilling your life-long dreams, which is more important than a single dress will ever be!