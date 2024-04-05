The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that the media heavily influences our lives. Things we identify with that we see on TV or in movies tend to stay with us and directly impact our interests, style, and even our personalities. Below are a few strong female characters that have a special place in my heart and that have had long-lasting effects on who I am today.

Starting strong with One Tree Hill’s Brooke Davis. The It Girl. Brooke Davis spent nine seasons breaking common stereotypes placed on women and giving us some of the most iconic outfits to date. (Not to mention her incredible creation of Clothes Over Bros). Brooke Davis was so special to me growing up because she was so relatable. Others always tried to reduce her to her appearance or her actions, but she always worked against the narrative others placed on her and remained confident in herself and her abilities.

Next on my list is the wonderful Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place. In many ways Alex shaped a lot of our personalities, teaching us the value of some slight sarcasm. Alex always did the right thing in the end, but more so she taught us how to learn from our mistakes and that messing up at times is all a part of growing up. Alex & Harper also taught the value of female friendship and what it means to be a friend.

Last but not least is Harry Potter’s Hermione Granger, my absolute favorite character growing up. Hermonie’s quick wit and expertise saved the day on more than one occasion. Beyond that, she was so compassionate and knowledgeable. A wonderful role model for young girls and one of the smartest characters of all time in my opinion. After all, let’s not forget how she always put all the characters into their place (and the iconic Draco slap).

I am utterly grateful to these female characters (and so many others) for the guidance they instilled in me through the years.