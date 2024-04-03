The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi education majors! It’s Emily here with a lot of advice for you regarding all things education. I know things at Manhattan College are changing, so we may not be able to have the same opportunities, but you will be prepared to write lesson plans, take your tests and so much more.

First, take a lot out of your observation placements. Don’t dread going and just sit there. If you ask the teacher you are observing if they need help, chances are, the answer is YES! Teachers are always looking for extra hands in the classroom, even if you just sit down and help a few students, it will teach you so much about the grade you are observing: the children and the material students should be learning. I did as much as I could in my placements and it prepared me for student teaching because I was always very hands-on.

Study for your tests and schedule them earlier than later. So far, I have only taken the EAS (Educating All Students exam). I haven’t taken my CSTs (Content Specialty Test) yet, but I would advise taking these tests earlier rather than later. You will not be a certified teacher without them and if you are applying to jobs during your senior year, it is a good look to have passed your tests before you become a teacher. Also, when you student teach, you have less free time than you think you do, so you will not be able to prepare for your tests during your student teaching placement, or even when you are taking all of your other classes. I did a lot of practice tests for the EAS and I passed on the first try. It helps to practice the types of tests before you take them because you know what types of questions the test may ask you.

Go to graduate school right away. Manhattan College has a great opportunity to do a 4+1 college track. This allows you to get your master’s degree in one year. Special education teachers are also extremely desired right now and it would be amazing to teach special needs students. Honestly, you will teach special needs students in any classroom you are in, as there are so many special needs students of all different kinds. Getting this degree is beneficial to you no matter what type of classroom you want to be in.

Student teaching could be an absolutely amazing experience or it may be a bust. Remember that you are in two placements, so if you don’t like the first placement, you only have to be there for half a semester. Student teaching is truly over before you know it so treasure your moments with it. Take all of the artwork home the kids give you, take pictures of student work, and learn a lot from the children in your class. They will think of you like their teacher and they will cherish the memories you give them. You also get attached to your kids, which is such a scary feeling because you go from having no children to 30 and it is such a beautiful experience. It may seem like such a scary thing to do, but it is worth it and once you get in the groove of things, it isn’t scary at all. It is all a learning experience and everyone in the building knows that you are a student teacher, not a teacher teacher.

You will do amazing things with your education major. Use what you learn not only from your classes but the children you meet along the way. Children are such a blessing and you may even learn more from them than any class you sit in. To be a great teacher, you need to have a passion and love to teach children. You will be amazing, just try your hardest every day.