Notorious for their violent and discrete crimes, mob bosses, or dons, often cast a mysterious shadow on their beautiful wives. More often than not, these women weren’t always spectators, they were partners in crime or orchestrators of mutiny against their spouse. Their vocation? To stay low and maintain a normal life while being wildly blinded by their criminal husband’s occupation. The key to the ‘Mob Wife’ aesthetic is to be fashionable on the DL. It’s the glamor of the pieces under the luxurious fur jacket and hair.

Victoria Gotti, the wife of the late mob don Carmine Agnello, and the epitome of Mob Wife chic wore mostly all black, black, and white, and all white opting for tailored dresses, skirts, and trouser-type pants. To channel your inner Victoria Gotti, picture yourself in a short or long black dress with a modest neckline. A great option is this Satin Dress from Acne Studios, the ideal neckline and length go perfectly with the silhouette to capture the essence of the mob wife. Or for those who feel more comfortable in pants, these reasonably priced Faux Leather Pants from Old Navy are great for the dark and sultry vibe of mob wives.

Now let’s talk about footwear… This aesthetic calls for all the knee-high, pointed-toe boots you own. These go great under any pants and with any dress or skirt. They are classic shoe styles that will always be in! If you find your closet lacking these staple shoes, Steve Madden has you covered. They are my go-to for boots as they constantly stay on top of trends and timeless pieces. These Leah Black boots are to die for, they are a basic yet versatile option. Similar to the Leah, the Drea Black boot has a similar silhouette but has more shine and a pointier toe. Although boots can be a good everyday look, heels can spice up the outfit a bit, and lessen the casualty of your look. Two great options are the Kari Black Patent and the Bradi Black. These are both timeless and easy to style with any outfit. Another option for those seeking a more unique style is the Bri Black Lace heel, a classy yet stylistic choice for those wanting more than just a black shoe. Another unique shoe to add to your ‘mob wife’ Pinterest board is the Viable Rhinestone Gold pump, with the money your husband has you should have a shoe with a lot of sparkle in it.

Last but not least the accessories! These pieces don’t have to be expensive, they just look like they are. Expensive jewelry, coats, and bags are not in most 18-26-year-olds’ budgets and that’s okay. There are plenty of chunky gold pieces and beautiful fur coats out there for affordable prices waiting for you to style.

Any leather and fur materials are a safe bet when looking at jackets and coats to fit the aesthetic. Keeping the health of the planet in mind, it is best to buy faux leather and faux fur firsthand and buy authentic materials secondhand. Not only is it cheaper and more sustainable but there is usually a wide selection of unique pieces to make your wardrobe one of a kind. This Connie Faux Leather Trench from Frankie Shop is the perfect piece to own or two to keep on your Pinterest board for your next thrift store trip. Another great inspiration piece is this Joni Faux Fur Coat from Frankie Shop, which is a dream piece of mine.

It’s hard to go wrong with jewelry. Think classy, elegant, yet subtle. A pair of diamond earrings or a string of pearls will do. These Gold Flower Earrings from Asos are a great statement piece to bring out the elegance in your all-black outfit and fur coat. Another beautiful yet subtle piece is this Chunky Gold Link Necklace. You’d be surprised how much jewelry can elevate an outfit and give you the power to make it your own.

Bags are another great buy at the thrift store. I have found every single bag in my wardrobe at a thrift store. That is one item I can never justify buying at full price when there are so many unique bags for such low prices at thrift stores. If you’re looking for an easy alternative and wishing to save the trip to the store, here are some great statement bags to spice up your ‘mob wife’ outfit. This Red Shoulder Handbag from Amazon is perfect for a pop of color to a dark outfit. I’ve had my eye on this Black Bag with Silver Hardware from Amazon, as I’ve recently switched over to the silver side and I love black accessories and hardware in my pieces.

These fashion choices are not just styles; they’re statements, likely to withstand the test of time, residing happily in your wardrobe for years to come. Bringing out your inner Mob Wife can let you get in touch with your mysterious and sultry side, a side every girl deserves to feel at least once.